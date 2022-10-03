Dubai, UAE: CK Architecture Interiors, a vertically integrated design and build boutique specialist, has announced the successful handover of two signature villas located on Dubai’s own ‘Billionaire’s Row’ in Palm Jumeirah.

One of these villas was recently sold for AED 302M setting a new record for Dubai’s burgeoning property market, cementing CK Architecture Interiors’ reputation for its ability to provide significant added value to developers looking to maximize their returns.

The villas located on Frond G of the Palm and totalling 55,000sqft. feature unique elements including a home theatre, underground bowling alley, underwater garage, in-house gym, state-of-the-art lighting design, steam, sauna and hammam, wave pool, roof-top tennis court and furniture from some of the world’s top brands including Henge, Minotti, Poliform and Boca do lobo amongst others.

Cem Kapancioglu, Founder and Managing Director of CK Architecture, said: “Dubai continues to attract the super-wealthy with its business-friendly policies and its position as a safe and secure place to live in.

“Previously, HNWIs would buy property for investment but now they are relocating not only their families but also their businesses which has resulted in record sales for luxury properties. These super luxury properties on the Palm offer unenviable views of the Atlantis and Royal Atlantis and feature all the comforts and luxury one would expect from a property of this scale,” he added.

The Dubai-based design and build company is currently also working on two ultra-luxury double signature and two signature villas ranging from five to nine bedrooms totalling 213,900sqft. Prices of these villas range from AED 120 million to AED 300 million and are located on Frond G popularly known as ‘Billionaires’ Row’ on Palm Jumeirah. The villas are expected to be completed by Q1 2023.

CK Architecture provides bespoke design and build solutions for residential, commercial and hospitality projects and has worked on some prestigious projects including Signature and Garden Villas at Palm Jumeirah, Penthouses at Bluewaters and Il Primo, Royal Villas and an ultra-luxury car showroom along Sheikh Zayed Road amongst others.

Through its in-house capabilities of experienced and creative designers, individualised project management and construction, CK Architecture provides end-to-end, bespoke solutions for discerning private owners as well as high-end residential and commercial developments.

About CK Architecture Interiors

Dubai-based CK Architecture Interiors is a vertically integrated design & build boutique specializing in the creation of opulent living and working spaces. Through its in-house capabilities in space planning, individualised project management and construction, it provides end-to-end, bespoke solutions for discerning private owners as well as high-end residential and commercial developments. Today, CK Architecture Interiors employs 250 people specialising in the full spectrum of the design & build sector. It has successfully completed and currently working on projects at Dubai’s most prestigious locations including Burj Khalifa and Palm Jumeirah.

