Company plans to enter Saudi Arabia in 2023

Dubai, UAE: Dubai-headquartered CK Architecture Interiors, a vertically integrated design and build boutique specialist in the creation of opulent living and working spaces, has announced its expansion to Abu Dhabi with the opening of a new 5,000 sq. ft. showroom and experiential centre at St. Regis Residences in Saadiyat Island.

The new showroom was officially opened by Turkish film and television actor Engin Altan Düzyatan and Cem Kapancioglu, Founder and Managing Director of CK Architecture Interiors.

CK Architecture Interiors provides bespoke design and build solutions for luxury residential, commercial and hospitality projects and has previously designed and built two signature villas located on Dubai’s ‘Billionaire’s Row’ in Palm Jumeirah. It is currently working on four other ultra-luxury villas on Dubai’s ‘Billionaire’s Row’ that are due to be handed over in Q1 2023.

With the new experiential centre, clients in Abu Dhabi will get a first-hand feel of the design capabilities and high-quality materials used in luxury projects as well as view 3D mock-ups of previous projects in an enhanced lifestyle setting.

“There is now, more than ever, a greater need for design and build specialists in the Abu Dhabi market,” said Cem Kapancioglu, Founder and Managing Director of CK Architecture Interiors. “The UAE capital is witnessing a considerable increase in demand for prime real estate from UAE residents and HNWIs from across Europe and other parts of the world.

“With our strong 12-year track record of delivering ultra-luxury projects in Dubai and Turkey, we are confident that we will be in a strong position to deliver on the visions of these clients and provide them with a highly individualised experience. Our end-to-end offering is fully integrated to provide clients with a centralised, one-stop solution along with our G+ unlimited floor license to build,” he added.

Continuing its expansion plans, CK Architecture Interiors will soon open offices in Riyadh and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

Mr. Kapancioglu, said: “Saudi Arabia has the highest concentration of millionaires in the Middle East with more than 224,000 millionaires living in the Kingdom. This offers us a huge market with tremendous potential. The government of Saudi Arabia has ambitious plans and targets with its Vision 2030 programme and the outlook for the market is extremely encouraging.”

CK Architecture Interiors provides bespoke design and build solutions for residential, commercial and hospitality projects and has worked on some prestigious projects including Signature and Garden Villas at Palm Jumeirah, Penthouses at Bluewaters and Il Primo, Royal Villas and an ultra-luxury car showroom along Sheikh Zayed Road amongst others. Through in-house capabilities in space planning, individualized project management and construction, it provides end-to-end bespoke solutions for discerning private owners as well as high-end residential and commercial developments.

For more information on the new showroom and experiential centre, please call +971 4 220 9117 or visit ckarchitecture.com.

Dubai-based CK Architecture Interiors is a vertically integrated design & build boutique specializing in the creation of opulent living and working spaces. Through its in-house capabilities in space planning, individualised project management and construction, it provides end-to-end, bespoke solutions for discerning private owners as well as high-end residential and commercial developments. Today, CK Architecture Interiors employs 250 people specialising in the full spectrum of the design & build sector. It has successfully completed and currently working on projects at Dubai’s most prestigious locations including Burj Khalifa and Palm Jumeirah.

