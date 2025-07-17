Dubai, UAE – CITYVIEW Developments, a leading real estate developer across the UAE, Turkey, and Georgia, in partnership with Evolutions, Dubai’s first real estate intelligence hub, announced the official launch of Velos, a dynamic residential development located in Motor City, Dubai. The launch took place on the 16th of July at Madinat Arena, where an elite audience of over 2,000 investors and brokers gathered for an exclusive first look at the project.

A new landmark in Motor City, Velos is a G + 2P + 30-storey residential tower comprising 408 units that include fully furnished studios, as well as unfurnished one- and two-bedroom apartments that include kitchen appliances, with sizes reaching up to 1,235 sqft. Designed and engineered to complement the dynamic, fast-paced lifestyle that defines Motor City, Velos features a contemporary architectural form inspired by movement and modern urban living.

Velos offers attractive payment plans tailored to both investors and end-users. Studios and one-bedroom units are available on a 40/60 payment plan, with 40% payable during construction, distributed across milestones with zero-interest financing. Two-bedroom apartments come with a 35/65 payment plan, minimizing initial commitment and maximizing post-handover mortgage potential.

Amenities are distributed across three distinct floors at Velos, totaling to 81,906 sqft of seamless access to wellness, leisure, and social interaction throughout the tower. Residents will enjoy a comprehensive range of facilities including padel and basketball courts, rooftop infinity pool with wooden deck, indoor and outdoor gyms, a Mediterranean themed garden, co-working lounges, a beverages bar, children’s play areas, an outdoor cinema, and many more.

Adham Younis, CEO of Evolutions, commented, “Evolutions is proud to partner with CITYVIEW Developments for the second time on this exciting project. Building on the success of our previous collaboration on Hyde Residences Dubai Hills, we've designed every aspect of Velos to empower investors and residents. Velos represents a forward-thinking approach to urban living, one that blends architectural sophistication with lifestyle-driven design. Our vision is to create, and more importantly, deliver a development that resonates with a new generation of residents seeking connectivity, well-being, and modern expressions.”

To learn more about Velos, visit www.velosresidence.com.

About CITYVIEW Developments

CITYVIEW Developments is a UAE-based real estate developer with a global presence, renowned for its fresh and creative approach to residential, commercial, and hospitality spaces. Through strategic collaborations with top global brands and award-winning architects, CITYVIEW creates dynamic developments that are strategically located and crafted to inspire, connect, and evolve with the changing needs of modern urban life. CITYVIEW is best known for developing Hyde Residences Dubai Hills, the first lifestyle branded development in Dubai Hills Estate.

For more information, visit www.cityview.me

About Evolutions

Evolutions is the first-of-its-kind real estate intelligence hub in Dubai that combines a concept store of exclusive developments, a 360-degree consultancy that specializes in the entire real estate lifecycle, and a global network of industry experts to facilitate connections with major industry players. The company serves as a bridge connecting all stakeholders, including developers, investors, brokers, and end-users. It actively supports the interests of every stakeholder, working towards creating, developing, and delivering valuable assets.

For more information, visit www.evolutions.ae