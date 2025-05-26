Cairo, Egypt:: In line with its future-focused strategy, Cityscape Egypt announced an event partnership with 500 Global during a signing ceremony attended by Robier Daniel, Cityscape Egypt Exhibition Director, and Ezzedin Zahzah, Program Director at 500 Global, a leading international venture capital firm. The event partnership supports the second edition of Egypt Proptech Challenge, taking place as part of Cityscape exhibition, from September 24 to 27, 2025, at the Egypt International Exhibition Center.

Building on the success of its 2024 debut, Egypt Proptech Challenge returns with expanded regional reach and greater impact, establishing itself as a premier platform for innovation in real estate. The challenge offers unmatched exposure and real-world business opportunities. Participants will benefit from direct feedback by a panel of distinguished judges, including venture capitalists and digital transformation experts, helping them refine business models and build strategic relationships.

The challenge will spotlight innovations reshaping real estate and urban development. Startups from Egypt, the GCC, and Africa as shortlisted by Cityscape will present cutting-edge solutions across PropTech, ConTech, smart cities solutions, real estate innovation, property and asset management, sustainability. Finalists will receive mentorship opportunities, with leading ventures showcased at Cityscape.

Robier Daniel, Cityscape Egypt Exhibition Director, stated: “The return of Egypt Proptech Challenge reflects our commitment to driving innovation and digital transformation in the real estate sector. By collaborating with 500 Global, we are creating a platform that not only highlights visionary startups but also connects them with the right stakeholders to scale their impact across Egypt, the GCC, and Africa. This challenge is a catalyst for real change in how our cities are built and managed.”

Amal Enan, Partner at 500 Global, said: “We believe Prop-tech is redefining how our region builds, lives, and invests, and we see that Egypt is quickly becoming its innovation epicenter. By channeling capital and mentorship into visionary founders across Egypt, Africa, and the wider MENA, at 500 Global, we’re not just backing companies, we’re aiming to accelerate entire ecosystems. The talent is here, we think the market demand is undeniable, and we’re proud to help turn that momentum into enduring impact alongside Cityscape 2025.”

For further updates, including agenda, speaker announcements, and registration details, please visit: https://bit.ly/3H8cPXe