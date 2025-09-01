Abu Dhabi: More than 600 residents came together at Yas Mall on Saturday to mark the launch of Citymoov, a pioneering mobile app from the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC). Designed to make healthy living fun and accessible, Citymoov transforms everyday movement into an adventure through interactive digital scavenger hunts, known as quests.

The launch event introduced the community to one of the first-ever Master Quests, with participants racing against time to unlock clues and complete challenges across Yas Mall. Those who finished the quest in under 25 minutes received prizes and giveaways, while the fastest competitor claimed a premium fitness hamper featuring an Apple Watch and headphones.

H.E. Dr. Rashed Al Suwaidi, Director General of ADPHC, emphasized Citymoov’s role in inspiring active lifestyles: “Citymoov is more than an app, it’s a movement. By reimagining Abu Dhabi’s public spaces as opportunities for exploration, play and connection, we are making healthy choices more enjoyable and within reach for everyone. With Citymoov, staying active becomes an adventurous journey, not a chore.”

The launch also kicked off two exciting competitions designed to keep residents moving and engaged:

Creator Mode Competition – Residents are invited to design their own quests using the app’s Creator Mode, then share them with friends, family and colleagues. The three quests with the most plays by Friday, 5 December will win prizes from a pool worth AED 50,000.

Master Quest Competition – Players can test their skills across five quests set in Abu Dhabi’s most iconic destinations, including the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Mall, Mamsha Beach, and Marsana Beach. Each month, the five fastest participants to complete all five Master Quests will win a top-of-the-range fitness watch, adding a competitive edge to the fun.

To join, residents simply download the Citymoov app, complete a Master Quest, and share their completion time on Instagram, tagging @citymoovAD.

Citymoov reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to building a healthier, more connected community by blending technology, play and physical activity. Beyond encouraging movement, the app fosters togetherness, inviting families, friends and colleagues to connect and celebrate healthy living.

In the coming months, Citymoov will bring its energy into local communities with a series of interactive mall activations, offering even more opportunities for residents to get moving, discover new challenges, and be part of this growing wellness movement. For more information and updates on upcoming events, visit www.citymoov.ae and follow @citymoovAD on Instagram.

About Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre- ADPHC

The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), established in 2019 under the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, is the emirate’s dedicated authority for public and preventive health. As the first of its kind in the region, ADPHC leads efforts to protect and promote community well-being through evidence-based programs targeting communicable and non-communicable diseases, occupational and environmental health, and emergency preparedness. Driven by innovation, research, and strategic partnerships, ADPHC is committed to fostering a healthier, safer society in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision for sustainable and proactive healthcare.

