Abu Dhabi: City Football Schools and Aldar Education have joined together on a pioneering partnership that will see City coaches embedded in schools to help drive excellence, participation, and enhance the wellbeing of students in Abu Dhabi.

This first-of-its-kind partnership sees male and female coaches based permanently in schools offering their unrivalled expertise not only on the football pitch, and in physical training, but also their ability to educate young people on the importance of setting good habits when it comes to overall wellbeing.

The initiative will give students the opportunity to learn from top-level coaches who have come through the renowned Manchester City system.

Coaches will be delivering world renowned Manchester City football knowledge and methodology offering students the opportunity to develop their football skills in fun, safe, and positive environment.

Off the pitch, everything from the importance of a balanced diet, proper hydration, optimal sleep, mental health, and making good lifestyle choices, will be covered by the coaches.

Cranleigh Abu Dhabi, Yas American Academy, and Al Muna Academy will be the first schools to participate, with an expansion plan to include all Aldar schools.

Simon Hewitt, Head of Football Operations MENA for City Football Schools, said: “For years, City Football Schools have been dedicated to helping players improve their football skills and delivering a message of staying active and maintaining a healthy.

“We are extremely thankful and excited for this partnership with Aldar Education as it will allow us to reach more young people than ever before and help them navigate what can be a difficult journey in the world of health and wellbeing[OT2] .

“Our goal is to engage and educate as many students as possible - on the pitch and off it - helping them to live healthier, more active, and happier lives.”

Kevin Doble, Director of Education at Aldar Education said: “We are delighted to partner with City Football Schools on this project. At Aldar Education, the wellbeing of our students, both mental and physical, is at the heart of everything we do. This partnership will provide students with direct access to world-class coaching and holistic lifestyle education, helping them develop not only their football skills but also lifelong habits around fitness, nutrition, and overall wellness. We look forward to seeing the positive impact of this initiative as we empower our students to lead active, healthy, and balanced lives.”

City Football Schools has a long history of helping educate young people in Abu Dhabi. The Healthy Lifestyle Programme has reached more than 60,000 pupils across Abu Dhabi, delivering the message of how an active lifestyle and healthy habits can benefit young people.

About Aldar Education

Aldar Education is a leading education provider in the UAE, and one of the largest private education providers in Abu Dhabi with over 38,000 students across 31 operated and managed schools and a growing network of educators from over 100 nationalities. As one of the most sought-after institutions, Aldar Education delivers inclusive, sustainable, and innovative learning through a wide range of curriculum and ancillary services, ensuring a holistic approach to transformational growth through agility and sustainability.

With excellence at the heart of its operations, Aldar Education is driven by a vision to deliver the highest standards of globally relevant education. It is committed to cultivating the most sustainable and inclusive learning communities that enrich every aspect of a student's life, directly supporting the UAE's vision for a sustainable knowledge-based economy.

Aldar Academies, part of Aldar Education’s schools' network, one of the largest private education providers in Abu Dhabi. It provides inspiring learning environments, combining the very best academic, arts, and sporting facilities with the highest standards of teaching. From a single school with 250 students in 2007, Aldar Academies now operates seven academies in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain with 9,500 students.

For more information on Aldar Education, please visit www.aldareducation.com.