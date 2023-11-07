Manama, Bahrain: City Centre Bahrain, the leading lifestyle and shopping destination in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has won the prestigious Gold Award for its community-driven #Bealight Ramadan campaign at the Retail Congress MENA 2023, the region’s largest retail and shopping centre event.

The outstanding recognition was presented to City Centre Bahrain for demonstrating its relentless commitment for uplifting the Bahraini community through its innovative and engaging Ramadan campaign – where Bahraini’s and residents of the Kingdom came together through the #Bealight initiative to raise more than BD 10,000 for thousands of Bahraini orphans.

The initiative by City Centre Bahrain not only made a major positive impact on the community, but also provided the perfect platform for social entities and the public to contribute actively towards a noble cause.

Organised in collaboration with the Royal Humanitarian Society, the #Bealight Ramadan campaign attracted more than 5,000 people from across the Kingdom to City Centre Bahrain to take part. It provided the local community the chance to contribute to the cause by turning on a light, with the shopping mall then donating money on their behalf – a total of 5,000 lights were lit at the #Bealight installation in the mall in support of Bahraini orphans.

Commenting on the award, Duaij Al Rumaihi, Mall Director of City Centre Bahrain said: “We are delighted and honoured to receive this prestigious Gold award from the region’s landmark retail event, for a cause that has always remained close to our hearts. As the premier shopping, entertainment, and lifestyle destination in the Kingdom, we are incredibly proud of this recognition of our role in engaging with the community through our community driven campaigns and shaping a better tomorrow for thousands of orphaned children across the Kingdom. This award will certainly inspire us to create more memorable and meaningful experiences at City Centre Bahrain, the destination of choice for residents in the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

Held under the theme of Year of Reinvestment, Retail Congress MENA 2023 celebrated the innovative campaigns and transformative strategies shaping the region’s retail and shopping mall sectors.

For more information visit www.citycentrebahrain.com.

Media Contact: Gambit Communications, Sarah Alsalem: sarah@gambit.ae

Disclaimer: All facts and figures in this release are accurate at the time of issuance.

About City Centre Bahrain

City Centre Bahrain is the largest shopping, leisure and entertainment destination in Bahrain, attracting more than 14 million visitors annually. Spread across more than 158,000sqm of retail space, City Centre Bahrain offers an international mix of more than 340 exclusive brands including 60 dining outlets, with major stores such as the Kingdom’s largest Carrefour hypermarket, Saks Fifth Avenue, Debenhams, Centrepoint and Home Centre. The mall’s integrated family leisure offer includes a 20-screen VOX Cinema, and a Magic Planet. The mall is also adjoined by two premium hotels, the 5-star Westin Hotel City Centre Bahrain and Le Meridien Hotel City Centre Bahrain.

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is a diversified lifestyle conglomerate spanning 16 countries across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The company employs 46,000 people representing 114 nationalities and welcomes 600 million customers to its shopping malls, communities, retail and entertainment destinations each year.

With owned assets valued at US$18 billion, Majid Al Futtaim has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately-held corporates in the region. The company is committed to becoming Net Positive in water and carbon by 2040.

About Majid Al Futtaim Asset Management

Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls in the UAE, Egypt, Bahrain, Lebanon and Oman. The portfolio includes Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, Mall of Oman, City Centre malls, My City Centre neighbourhood centres, and five joint venture community malls with the Government of Sharjah. They also operate omnichannel services including online Shoppable Mall, Digital Concierge, an AI empowered Store of the Future and the region’s first Mall of the Metaverse. All of this is powered by the UAE’s fastest growing loyalty program SHARE which offers customers a more personalised and data driven experience in the malls along with privileges like VIP Lounge access and Smart parking.

Majid Al Futtaim develops hotels that are connected, or adjacent to, shopping malls offering value, convenience and experience to guests from overseas, the region and the surrounding business community. Majid Al Futtaim owns 11 hotels in the UAE and 2 in Bahrain, all operated by international hotel brands such as Sheraton, Novotel, Ibis, Aloft, Hilton Garden Inn, Kempinski Hotel, Pullman, Le Meridien and The Westin. In 2022, Majid Al Futtaim became the first and only conglomerate in the world to be awarded the prestigious LEED Platinum certification for its portfolio of hotels.

Please follow us on:

https://www.facebook.com/MajidAlFuttaim

https://www.instagram.com/majidalfuttaim

https://www.tiktok.com/@majidalfuttaim

https://www.youtube.com/user/majidalfuttaim

https://twitter.com/majidalfuttaim

https://www.linkedin.com/company/majid-al-futtaim

https://majidalfuttaim.medium.com/