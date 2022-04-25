Portugal Golden Visa is 5-Year Residency leading to Portuguese citizenship.

AED 1.1 million (USD 299,474) can be broken down either into 4 instalments or a down payment and 11 PDCs.

Portugal's economy is expected to expand by 5.8% in 2022, boosted by growing exports and investment – Bank of Portugal.

Portugal Golden Visa has attractive real estate option, leading to citizenship.

(DUBAI), The United Arab Emirates: Following the ease in travel restrictions, Dubai-based AAA Associates Immigration Services today launched a one-of-a-kind instalment plan for investors to pay for the Portugal Golden Visa. Citizenship By Investment industry-first scheme facilitates mid to large size investors who are planning to obtain the Portugal Golden Visa, which is a 5-year Permanent Residency and leads to Portuguese citizenship.

Instalment Plan

Investment for the Portugal Golden Visa starts from EUR 280,000 (AED 1.1 million) to EUR 1,500,000 (AED 6 million) depending on the investment. For investors who decide on the Real Estate option in Portugal, AAA Associates has created the first and most convenient payment option for applicants by breaking down the investment amount either into four monthly instalments or a down-payment and 11 Post-Dated-Cheques (PDCs). The second option spans over 12 months in total.

Portugal Golden Visa

Generally speaking, a Golden Visa is an visa programme that allows individuals to get a long-term residence permit and/or citizenship in another country, making an investment or donating to a government fund. The Portugal Golden Visa program is Europe’s most popular investment immigration scheme which is catered to non-EU citizens for obtaining EU residency or citizenship.

“The key motivator for us to launch the novel instalment plan is to make it easier for investors who plan for the Portugal Golden Visa but hesitant due to adverse economic impact of Covid-19. The investors who have started reemerging from low market, said Imran Farooq, CEO of AAA Associates.

“Being the largest and one of the oldest immigration firms in the Middle East, we have a sense of responsibility to support investors in any way possible. Therefore, we have come up with the world’s first flexible payment option for investors planning to obtain Portuguese residency and citizenship.” – Imran added.

“In order to make the Portugal Golden Visa process even easier, we have started facilitating the investors with a Real Estate option and a unique way of saving towards their investment without one final outlay with the amount being spread over a twelve-month period. Based on the current investor trend in the residency to citizenship market, we expect our easy payment solution to attract a considerable increase in the Portugal Golden Visa enquiries,”, Imran concluded.

Portugal – a member of EU

Portugal, a member of European Union (EU), is located in Southwestern Europe, in the Iberian Peninsula. It is considered a developed country with a high income and standard of living, as well as being one of the most peaceful countries in the world.

The European Union (EU) is an economic and political union of 27 countries. It operates as a single market which allows free movement of goods, capital, services and people between member states.

Lately, Portugal has become one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world making its tourism a key industry in the country. Apart from its Mediterranean climate and many beautiful beaches, it is also a popular site for cultural vacations.

According to the Bank of Portugal, country’s economy is expected to expand by 5.8 per cent in 2022, boosted by growing exports and investment, urging the country to efficiently use EU pandemic recovery funds to sustain growth.

Key Industries in Portugal

Main industries in Portugal are textiles, clothing, footwear, wood, paper, chemicals, auto-parts manufacturing, base metals, dairy products, food, porcelain and ceramics, glassware, technology, telecom, ship-building, tourism, building materials. iron ore, copper, zinc, tin, tungsten, silver, gold, uranium, marble, clay, gypsum, hydropower.

Portugal Facts & Figures

Official Name Portuguese Republic or Portugal Capital Lisbon Government Semi-presidential republic Region South-western Europe, bordering the North Atlantic Ocean and West of Spain Population 10.31 million (World Bank 2020) Official Language Portuguese National Language Portuguese Currency Euro (EUR) GDP USD 260 Billion Area 92,090 square kilometers Industries textiles, clothing, footwear, wood, paper, chemicals, auto-parts manufacturing, base metals, dairy products, food, porcelain and ceramics, glassware, technology, telecom, ship building, tourism, building materials. iron ore, copper, zinc, tin, tungsten, silver, gold, uranium, marble, clay, gypsum, hydropower. Products cork, azulejos, pottery, rooster of Barcelo, embroidery, shoes, canned sardines, soaps, cheese.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact

Nasir Iqbal