100 learners participated in the "Save The World" competition

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Citizens School announced the completion of its "Save The World" competition, a sustainability focused entrepreneurial, collaborative and explorative learning pathway that empowers learners with the skillset and knowledge that enables them to thrive in the 21st century.

As an educational institution dedicated to fostering the growth of individuals with the necessary acumen and expertise to succeed in the modern era, Citizens School in partnership with 8billionideas organised this competition. The primary objective was to promote innovation and inspire young minds to conceive groundbreaking concepts and inventions that can effectively address the sustainability crisis. Participants were grouped in teams of 4 to 5 and challenged to develop innovations and business ideas capable of revolutionising the world.

Dr. Adil Alzarooni, Founder of Citizens School commented saying: “We believe that sustainability and entrepreneurship go hand-in-hand, and the 'Save The World' competition was a crucial challenge for our learners undertake. The competition fostered creative thinking, problem-solving and entrepreneurial skills while also providing a space for learners to apply their knowledge and creativity to real-world problems and have a positive impact on society. We were impressed by all the innovations, and we look forward to seeing their ideas come to life one day.”

In total, 100 learners aged between 7 and 12 participated and showcased their creations at the Invention Convention, where the teams presented their ideas and innovations to a panel of judges and the public.

