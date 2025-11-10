Dubai, UAE: Citizens School - one of Dubai’s most forward-thinking institutions, has earned two of the sector’s most respected endorsements, KHDA and COBIS, validating its position as a pioneer in mindset-first learning. Building on this recognition, the school is now taking a bold step further as the first in the region to partner with Luma, embedding design thinking and entrepreneurial skills across its curriculum.

The strategic partnership with Luma integrates practical, step-by-step innovation tools into everyday learning, ensuring every student gains the skills to identify real-world problems, test assumptions and build viable solutions or business concepts. Through a school-wide training approach, mentors and educators are equipped with Luma’s tools and facilitation skills, creating a consistent, high-quality learning experience that mirrors the way startups and global companies innovate.

Citizens School challenges traditional models by focusing beyond academics cultivating emotional intelligence, a growth mindset, and entrepreneurial thinking to prepare learners for a rapidly evolving world.

This vision has now been formally recognised. Citizens School has received full accreditation from the Council of British International Schools (COBIS) and achieved a ‘Good’ rating in its first inspection by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) – an impressive result for a newly established school in Dubai.

Receiving COBIS accreditation places Citizens School among an elite group of international schools committed to global standards of excellence in education, safeguarding and leadership. As noted in the COBIS report, “There is a distinctive DNA at Citizens School - an unapologetic focus on the whole learner the whole time,” highlighting the school’s holistic commitment to learner development beyond academics.

The KHDA’s ‘Good’ rating further demonstrates the school’s strong foundations and consistent progress since its launch. The report praised Citizens’ curriculum as particularly innovative in its focus on preparing learners for the world of business and enterprise: “It provides opportunities to explore the wider world through cross-curricular links and Project-Based Learning (PBL) lessons. Additionally, the school adapts the curriculum to address the diverse learning needs of students, including offering targeted support such as additional classes to enhance literacy acquisition.”

Building on its entrepreneurial foundation, Citizens School is advancing its model through Luma’s design thinking framework, enabling learners to apply innovation tools, solve real challenges and develop ideas from concept to creation.

“Citizens was founded with a bold mission: to empower young minds with future-ready mindsets and nurture the next generation of entrepreneurs who will shape a better world,” said Dr. Adil Alzarooni, Founder of Citizens School. “Being recognised by KHDA and COBIS affirms our direction and the integration of Luma’s design thinking framework takes this vision even further, empowering learners to approach challenges the way innovators and entrepreneurs do in the real world.”

David Lees, Principal of Citizens School, added: “Our endorsement by KHDA and COBIS reinforces the strength of our mindset-first approach. Through our partnership with Luma, we’re building on that foundation, transforming learning into a platform for creativity, adaptability and leadership redefine what education can be.”

About Citizens

Citizens is a visionary new school in Dubai, founded in 2022 by Al Zarooni Emirates Investments. Designed to reimagine education for the 21st century, Citizens places each child’s unique learning journey at the heart of its approach. Influenced by world-leading cognitive scientists and education researchers, the school’s custom-built curriculum—anchored in the UK National Curriculum—embraces personalisation, critical thinking, and real-world problem-solving to nurture curiosity, creativity, and a growth mindset.

Serving learners from Foundation Stage to Year 9 (with new year groups added annually), Citizens School offers a dynamic, future-ready learning experience. Its 43,000-square-meter campus includes nearly 3,000 square meters of open play areas, a six-lane swimming pool, and FIFA- and World Rugby-standard pitches, supporting holistic development across academics, sports, and the arts. With a mission to empower learners to explore, innovate, and thrive, Citizens is setting new standards for modern education in the region.

Learn more at http://citizens.me/