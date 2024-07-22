Awarded World’s Best Investment Bank in the Emerging Markets for the second year running

New York — Citi has won a record of forty-one global, regional and local market awards from Euromoney, a leading global financial markets magazine, at its annual Awards for Excellence that recognizes the best in banking across key areas that are most important to a bank’s key stakeholders, clients, board and executive management teams. The period of consideration for the awards was the 2023 calendar year.

In its 29th edition, the Euromoney Awards for Excellence recognized Citi as:

The World's Best Digital Bank

The World's Best Investment Bank in the Emerging Markets

“The range of awards Citi has received from Euromoney is both an honor and affirmation that we are making progress to reach our full potential,” said Tim Ryan, Citi’s Head of Technology and Business Enablement. “Winning the ‘World’s Best Digital Bank Award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our people that help create a more seamless experience for our clients.”

Citi also received multiple regional and local market awards including:

Asia's Best Bank for Financing

Asia's Best Investment Bank

Africa's Best Investment Bank

CEE's Best Investment Bank

Central America and Caribbean's Best Investment Bank

Africa's Best Bank for Transaction Services

Middle East’s Best bank for Transaction Services

Asia's Best Digital Bank

Best International Bank in Kazakhstan, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Pakistan, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama

Best Investment Bank in Ireland, Turkey, Romania, Argentina, Korea, Taiwan

Best International Investment Bank in Denmark, Italy, Sweden, India, UAE

Best Bank for Corporates in Brazil, Hong Kong and The Bahamas

Best Bank for Diversity and Inclusion in China, Malaysia, Vietnam, and The Philippines

Brazil's Best Bank for Corporate Responsibility

Best Bank and Best Bank for ESG in Costa Rica

Bahrain's Best International Islamic Bank

“We are advancing our vision to be the preeminent banking partner for clients with cross-border needs. Our wins validate our commitment to have global conversations with our clients to grow their businesses and seamlessly deliver to them the breadth of products and services across the firm,” said Ernesto Torres Cantú, Citi’s Head of International. “We have shifted our business mix to focus on what we are really good at. We are modernizing the bank, sharpening our focus on risk and controls, and implementing processes to deliver the consistently high level of service our clients expect from Citi across markets.”

Citi’s unified Banking and International organization oversees the local delivery of the full firm to clients in more than 90 markets where Citi has an on-the-ground presence.

-Ends-

