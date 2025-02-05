Dubai, UAE – The Citi Foundation today issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for its 2025 Global Innovation Challenge, which provides philanthropic support for community organizations to pilot or scale solutions to social and economic issues around the world.

Despite recent progress, young people globally continue to experience challenges in their pursuit of employment, including the skills mismatch and gaining access to quality jobs. With this RFP, 50 community organizations will receive $500,000 each in grant support for innovative employment solutions for low-income youth, from upskilling and reskilling efforts to entrepreneurship programming, financial education and more.



“Youth employability is rapidly evolving in the UAE, driven by a growing demand for future-ready skills. Today, empowering young talent is key to bridging skills gaps and fostering sustainable career pathway”, said Maria Ivanova, Citi Country Officer & Banking Head for the UAE. “For years, Citi UAE and the Citi Foundation have been at the forefront of addressing youth employability through scalable solutions, ranging from skills training to job placement programs.”

The 2025 Global Innovation Challenge builds on Citi and the Citi Foundation’s long-standing investment in youth, including:

The Citi Foundation invested more than $300 million over the last decade alone in programs that supported over one million young people in expanding their skills, experience and networks through its Pathways to Progress initiative.

Citi provides banking services for clients expanding access to high-quality education and youth entrepreneurship opportunities and invests in solutions for early career professionals. Citi has also financed and facilitated access to education in emerging markets through social finance bonds and other transactions.

Citi employees volunteer year-round, lending their talent and expertise in support of youth employability, including engaging in financial education and career development workshops and mentoring and coaching youth.

The deadline for eligible organizations to register to apply is Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. New York Time (Eastern Time) and recipients will be announced later this year. For more information on this opportunity including eligibility requirements and target geographies, please visit www.citifoundation.com/rfp.

About The Citi Foundation

The Citi Foundation works to promote economic progress and improve the lives of people in low-income communities around the world. We invest in efforts that increase financial inclusion, catalyze job opportunities for youth, and reimagine approaches to building economically vibrant communities. The Citi Foundation's "More than Philanthropy" approach leverages the enormous expertise of Citi and its people to fulfill our mission and drive thought leadership and innovation.