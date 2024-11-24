Cairo: During the 8th edition of the “Digital Nation” conference, Eng. Khaled Ibrahim, Chairman of the Chamber of Information Technology and Communications (CIT), announced the launch of three groundbreaking initiatives. These initiatives aim to accelerate industrial digitization, enhance technological talent employment, and establish an "Electronic Catalog" platform to bolster Egypt’s digital economy.

This announcement was made during the preparatory press conference for the “Digital Nation 8” event, scheduled to take place from November 25-27, 2024, in conjunction with the "Third International Industry Forum and Exhibition." Organized by the Federation of Egyptian Industries under the theme “Towards a Digital Industrial Renaissance,” the event is held under the patronage of His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

1. Digitizing 1,000 Factories Initiative

The first initiative, launched in partnership with the Federation of Egyptian Industries, focuses on digitizing 1,000 factories. According to Eng. Ibrahim, the goal is to accelerate the digital transformation of industrial institutions by offering comprehensive technological solutions to help them adapt to the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

This initiative aims to address industrial challenges by providing integrated digital solutions, including hardware, software, internet services, and telecommunications networks. These technologies will enable factories to reduce costs, optimize production processes, enhance competitiveness, and increase export capabilities by 5-10% annually. Additionally, the initiative promotes financial and operational transparency, ensuring seamless integration with Egypt’s electronic invoicing system.

Eng. Ibrahim emphasized that this initiative marks a significant leap in local demand for technology, allowing CIT member companies to showcase their innovative solutions. These solutions will help industrial entities develop new products and services efficiently and cost-effectively using tools like Computer-Aided Design (CAD). This approach reduces production time and costs while enabling early problem detection and resolution.

2. CIT Talent Connect: Employment for Tech Talent

The second initiative, “CIT Talent Connect,” is a technology talent employment forum launched in partnership with the Federation of Egyptian Industries and WUZZUF platform. Eng. Ibrahim highlighted that the forum aims to leverage Egypt’s diverse pool of skilled digital professionals to support industrial digital transformation.

The forum reflects CIT’s commitment to creating job opportunities and advancing the "Egypt Vision 2030" sustainable development goals. By connecting technological talent with industrial companies, the initiative helps reduce unemployment, increase productivity, and improve citizens’ living standards. Eng. Ibrahim assured participants of the transparency and credibility in presenting job opportunities during the event.

3. The "Electronic Catalog" Platform

The third initiative, outlined by Dr. Hassan Radwan, CIT Board Member, is the launch of the "Electronic Catalog" platform. This platform will showcase the innovative technological solutions offered by Egyptian IT companies, helping promote these solutions locally and globally. Dr. Radwan emphasized that the platform is designed to highlight the capabilities of Egypt’s tech sector, developed by Egyptian minds, in meeting the needs of businesses across all economic sectors.

CIT’s Role in Advancing Digital Transformation

Dr. Mostafa Saleh, Vice Chairman of CIT, emphasized that the "Digital Nation" conference serves as a vital platform for collaboration between local tech companies and industrial businesses representing 19 industrial chambers under the Federation of Egyptian Industries. He highlighted the role of small and medium-sized IT enterprises in modern economic development, contributing to digital transformation, job creation, and sustainable economic growth.

Ahmed El-Sobky, CIT Board Member, added that Egyptian SMEs have played a strategic role in developing integrated tech solutions for industries such as education, healthcare, and manufacturing. He stressed the importance of utilizing digital tools to enhance efficiency, boost innovation, and create new opportunities for investment, ultimately supporting the private sector’s growth.

Telecom Egypt’s Strategic Partnership

Eng. Mohamed Abou-Laban, Corporate Sales Director at Telecom Egypt (WE), reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting its customers’ digital transformation journeys. He announced that Telecom Egypt would showcase a range of advanced services during “Digital Nation 8,” including IoT solutions, cloud-based ERP systems, a digital fintech platform, and interactive IPTV services. These services aim to enhance operational efficiency, productivity, and competitiveness for enterprises across Egypt.

Conclusion

The 8th “Digital Nation” conference highlights CIT’s unwavering commitment to driving digital transformation across industries, empowering businesses with cutting-edge technology, and fostering a sustainable and prosperous digital economy for Egypt.