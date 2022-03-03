Cisco has worked in close collaboration with two leading ORAN vendors to include ORAN technology as part of Cisco Private 5G and is currently in customer trials with Airspan and JMA.

Dubai, UAE – Cisco today announced details on its go-to-market strategy for Cisco Private 5G together with partners, fostering a new wave of productivity for enterprises with mass-scale IoT adoption.

Introduced today at Mobile World Congress Barcelona, the foundation of the solution is built on Cisco’s industry-leading mobile core technology and IoT portfolio – spanning IoT sensors and gateways, device management software, as well as monitoring tools and dashboards. Open Radio Access Network (ORAN) technology is a key component of the solution. Cisco is working in close collaboration with ORAN vendors, JMA and Airspan, and is currently in customer trials utilizing their technology.

Key differentiators of Cisco Private 5G for Enterprises:

Delivered as-a-Service: Delivered together with global service providers and system integration partners, the offer reduces technical, financial, and operational risks for enterprise private 5G networks.

Cisco Private 5G integrates with existing enterprise systems, including existing and future Wi-Fi versions - Wi-Fi 5/6/6E, making operations simple. Visibility across the network and devices: Using a simple management portal, enterprise IT teams can maintain policy and identity across both Wi-Fi and 5G for simplified operations.

: Cisco Private 5G is financially simple to understand. With pay-as-you-use consumption models, customers can save money with no up-front infrastructure costs, and ramp up services as they need. Speed time to productivity: Businesses can spare IT staff from having to learn, design, and operate a complex, carrier class private network.

Key Benefits of Cisco Private 5G for Partners:

Path to Profitability for Cisco Partners: For its channel partners, Cisco reduces the required time, energy, and capital to enable a faster path to profitability.

For its channel partners, Cisco reduces the required time, energy, and capital to enable a faster path to profitability. Private Labeling: Partners can private label/use their own brand and avoid initial capital expenses and lengthy solution development cycles by consuming Cisco Private 5G on a subscription basis. Partners may also enhance Cisco Private 5G with their own value-added solutions.

Cisco also announced at MWC advancements to its internet of things (IoT) portfolio to help its service provider customers offer a simpler way to manage LPWAN/4G/5G IoT connectivity for new and emerging use cases.

Cisco IoT Control Center now fulfills industry needs for Mass IoT with a new simplified and secure connectivity management package purpose-built for lower complexity IoT devices. Cisco IoT Control Center manages nearly 200 million devices today, across all licensed cellular networks (LPWAN/4G/5G), giving operators and enterprises the flexibility to choose the network that works best for their use case.

With low bandwidth consumption and predictable usage patterns, stationary devices are often connected over wide areas with 3GPP LPWAN networks. LPWAN supports a broad range of IoT use cases – from a water meter that sends a burst of data once a week, to a city parking meter that handles transactions throughout the day and night. Remote management for these devices is less complex than those requiring continuous, real-time, mission critical data collection such as connected cars.

With its new Cisco IoT Control Center offer, delivered as a subscription service, service providers can now address the full range of enterprise use cases - from low-to-high complexity from a single platform. The new offer reduces connectivity management complexity and costs without compromising quality, making it practical and profitable for service providers to drive new revenue streams and capitalize on new Mass IoT market opportunities.

