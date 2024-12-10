Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Cisco has been recognized Cisco as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for the Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) offerings for the 6th consecutive year.

Cisco has been ahead of the curve at investing in AI, tightly integrating collaboration hardware and software, and building a breadth of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), and Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) capabilities. This has led to Cisco being one of the only two vendors recognized in three Magic Quadrant reports for CCaaS, CPaaS, and UCaaS. The company was named a Visionary in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), and a Niche Player for Webex Contact Center in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS).

Three areas that are core to the company’s continued acknowledgement:

Significant AI investments across the entire UCaaS portfolio are a testament to Cisco’s commitment to innovation. These investments are not just about increasing employee productivity within Meetings, Messaging, Calling, Devices, and the Webex Suite, but also about delivering significant efficiency in Contact Center. They are a key factor in Cisco’s continued success.

Introducing the latest generation of hardware endpoints. The 9800 series desk phones, headsets, cameras, meeting room kits, and collaboration boards make in-person and virtual collaboration feel like everyone is in the same room. The desk phones include a new design, AI features, power management, and a programmable action button for emergencies.

The unified communications capabilities include back-end calling, messaging, meetings, contact center, CPaaS, observability services, hardware endpoints, room meeting systems, and gateways.

Cisco has purposefully built and invested in AI to deploy it across their entire portfolio, enabling unparalleled ease of use and effectiveness across Webex Contact Center, Webex Meetings, Messaging, Calling, Devices, and administrative portals in Control Hub.

Doing so has redefined what’s possible by delivering more innovative, faster, and more intuitive employee and customer experiences. From automating complex processes and enhancing customer journeys to providing actionable intelligence about Devices or office spaces, Cisco AI Assistant works effortlessly across hardware and software to deliver seamless experiences that don’t just help customers innovate but make their lives and work easier.

In the last year, Cisco has delivered incredible AI momentum, including:

40 new AI capabilities, including the flagship Cisco AI Assistant for Webex that helps employees, contact center agents, IT, and developers be more productive, proactive, and focused.

Best Collaboration Display – UC Today

The new Webex AI Codec, an industry-first application of advanced neural networks and machine learning to speech that significantly improves the hybrid work experience in lossy network situations, is generally available.

The TMC 2023 Generative AI Product of the Year award for the Cisco AI Assistant for Webex Contact Center

These efforts are proving valuable to customers through their feedback and active choice of Webex solutions—like the over 15 million (and growing) users who have chosen the industry-leading Webex Calling.

Cisco’s next generation of collaboration devices deliver workplace transformation by making it easy to video-enable every space, embedding AI intelligence into every device, and reimagining shared workspaces with desk reservation and modern hot desking. Cisco Collaboration Devices are built on the principle of interoperability, providing the ability to meet on any platform.

The company is able to provide AI-driven intelligence inside Cisco devices because of the visionary NVIDIA partnership. The tight integration of Cisco’s world-class hardware, leading conference room operating system, RoomOS, and NVIDIA’s AI capabilities allows Cisco to deliver the industry’s most capable AI and machine learning platform, enabling 20x the AI capabilities of previous generations.

In the last year, Cisco has added several enhancements to make Webex Control Hub even more powerful, including enabling support and troubleshooting with the AI Assistant, enhancing the ThousandEyes integration for network visibility, adding carbon insights reporting and low-carbon emission mode for sustainability, and AI workspace ranking and remote access management for devices.

Control Hub offers a holistic view of all Webex services—online and in-room. It enables IT teams to manage services and users and provision devices easily and at scale. It also provides detailed analytics and reporting and the ability to configure security and compliance policies safely while meeting regulatory needs.