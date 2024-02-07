The initiative marks a new milestone in Cisco’s commitment to help strengthen the region’s cybersecurity efforts.

The cloud data center will enable full functionality of Duo’s robust zero-trust platform, helping businesses to improve user experience due to enhanced connection proximity.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Cisco today announced its plan for a new local cloud data center in the UAE for its Duo multifactor authentication (MFA) and secure access solution. Set to launch in mid-2024, the new data center will support businesses of all sizes in strengthening their cybersecurity posture and improving connection performance.

Commenting on the announcement, H.E. Dr. Mohammed Hamad Al-Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity of the UAE Government, said: “The UAE is a leader in adopting new and exciting technologies that will be shaping the country’s future. Cybersecurity is a crucial component of a successful digital transformation journey. Our goal is to build a safe and resilient cyber infrastructure in the UAE that enables citizens to fulfill their aspirations and empower businesses to thrive. Today’s announcement of the Cisco Duo cloud data center in the UAE is important for supporting organizations in responding to the ever-changing cyber risks of the digital age and will contribute to a strong cyber defense ecosystem that protects critical infrastructure and prevents cyberthreats.”

The launch of the cloud data centre in Dubai is part of Cisco’s and Duo's strategy to build security infrastructure globally that helps prepare [and secure?] customers for the future. It will support full functionality of Duo’s robust zero-trust platform, including multi-factor authentication (MFA), single sign-on (SSO), Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) for secure remote access, device trust, password-less, adaptive risk-based policies and automated malicious user behaviour detection using Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). It will also enable businesses to enhance their performance and user experience thanks to connection proximity.

"As companies across the globe continue to strengthen their security efforts, it is more crucial than ever to establish a secure infrastructure that safeguards organizations from the growing threat landscape," says Raj Chopra, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer for Cisco Security. "Cisco puts identity at the center of our security strategy, leveraging Duo's capabilities to keep customer data highly secure, and enabling them to focus on providing the best user experience for their customers."

Today, identity has emerged as the new perimeter of cybersecurity; it is the number one cybersecurity risk according to Cisco’s Cybersecurity Readiness Index. Findings from Cisco's 2024 Duo Trusted Access Report based on 16 billion authentications on 58 million different devices worldwide show that companies recognize and use multi-factor authentication (MFA) and password-less technologies as key elements for risk reduction and IT security. The number of MFA authentications using Duo rose by 41% in the past year.

Reem Asaad, Vice President, Cisco Middle East and Africa commented: “We understand the complexity of today’s threat landscape and we are proud to offer solutions that help our customers address these challenges. The Cisco Duo cloud data center is a critical investment to support our customers in building a cloud-based, secure and agile IT infrastructure that can adapt and respond to the ever-changing cyber risks of the digital age.”

The cloud data center in the UAE is part of Cisco Duo's global network of cloud data centers across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific and the Americas. These provide local customers, particularly those in highly regulated industries, such as public sector and financial services, with more choice over service delivery locations.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that securely connects everything to make anything possible. Our purpose is to power an inclusive future for all by helping our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, secure their enterprise, transform their infrastructure, and meet their sustainability goals. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.