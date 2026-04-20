Cisco Sovereign Critical Infrastructure (SCI) is now available for customers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

It addresses the needs of Cisco customers who want to build their own on-premises, sovereign infrastructure in the AI era.

Cisco Customer Experience (CX) provides support and services with options for air-gapped, on-prem, and hybrid setups.

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Cisco, the worldwide leader in networking and security, today launched its Sovereign Critical Infrastructure (SCI) portfolio for customers across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Cisco Sovereign Critical Infrastructure addresses the needs of organizations to innovate at pace while maintaining even greater control and autonomy over their data and digital infrastructure.

The portfolio spans Cisco’s core product lines including networking, security, compute, collaboration, network management, AI and Splunk. Customers can configure and operate it in their own air-gapped, on-premises physical environments.

The Journey to Sovereign Critical Infrastructure

SCI is designed to support customers at different stages of their digital sovereignty journey. Built around the principle that there is no one-size-fits-all approach, the portfolio gives organizations with a need for digital sovereignty the flexibility to choose the model that best meets their needs, whether fully on-premises, air-gapped environments for maximum control or hybrid approaches that combine sovereign infrastructure with cloud services. By addressing key customer priorities around data control, operational autonomy, and freedom from dependency, Cisco helps organizations strengthen resilience while maintaining choice and control over their digital infrastructure.

"At Cisco, we understand that true sovereignty means having the freedom to innovate with choice and control remaining crucial to businesses in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Our Sovereign Critical Infrastructure portfolio meets organizations where they are on their sovereignty journey. The availability of this portfolio reinforces our commitment to being a trusted technology provider for the region’s critical infrastructure,” said Gordon Thomson, President Cisco EMEA.

“Saudi Arabia is moving quickly to build a more advanced digital economy, and that requires infrastructure that combines innovation with trust, resilience, and control. Organizations across the Kingdom are increasingly focused on how to adopt AI and modernize critical environments without compromising sovereignty over sensitive data and systems. Cisco’s Sovereign Critical Infrastructure portfolio helps address that need by giving customers the flexibility to deploy and manage secure, customer-controlled environments for critical workloads. With the support of Cisco Customer Experience, we are helping organizations in Saudi Arabia innovate with confidence while meeting evolving operational and strategic priorities,” said Bader Almadi, Vice President, Cisco Saudi Arabia.

Expanding Support with Local Expertise

Customers operating a sovereign environment also require support and expertise. To address these needs, the Cisco Customer Experience (CX) organization now offers support and services with air-gapped, on-premises, or hybrid setups.

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