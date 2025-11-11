Program Evolution: Launching January 25, 2026, the Cisco 360 Partner Program builds on 20+ years of industry-leading partnerships and was co-designed with partners to enhance customer value.

Saudi Arabia —Today, Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) announced key elements to the Cisco 360 Partner Program launching January 25, 2026, co-designed with partners to help accelerate their profitability and deliver greater customer value. With partners expecting AI to drive the majority of their revenue within the next five years, the enhanced program incentivizes their efforts to help organizations harness this opportunity amid infrastructure constraints, data complexity, and skills gaps. The program strengthens collaboration across the global partner ecosystem and allows partners to unlock the full power of the Cisco portfolio to deliver the AI-ready data centers, future-proofed workplaces, and digital resilience their customers need to thrive in the AI era.

Cisco 360 Partner Program: Driving customer impact and predictable partner profitability

Building on the Cisco 360 Partner Program announced at Partner Summit last year, today's updates introduce new paths to profitability for solutions that drive customer value—campus refresh, AI, security, collaboration, and mass-scale infrastructure—helping partners to potentially earn as much or more than through the existing program. Preferred Partners can also earn new specializations aligned with Cisco's critical infrastructure for the AI era. Cisco is also deepening its investment in Partner enablement with new training, tools, resources, including a marketing Launchpad and Branding Toolkit to support partners for the Cisco 360 Partner Program.

"This program is critical to our mutual success with partners. The Cisco 360 Partner Program serves the agile partner ecosystem that reacts and adapts quickly, innovates continuously, and scales efficiently through platform and ecosystem effects," said Tim Coogan, Senior Vice President of Global Partner Sales at Cisco.

“We appreciate that Cisco invited partners to co-design the new program and listened to ideas along the way. This program is a true reflection of partnership and we’re confident it will help set us up for success,” said Nicko Roussos, Senior Vice President, Cisco Strategy & Transformation, TD Synnex.

New Cisco 360 Partner Program elements announced at Cisco’s Partner Summit event today:

Enhanced partner incentive tied to customer priorities

The Cisco Partner Incentive introduces the Eligible Offers list and rebate rates aligned to accelerate growth and incentivize adoption in key innovation areas—campus refresh, AI, security and premium services, adopt and renew. Partners can model profitability using the Cisco Partner Incentive Estimator and unlock two additional bonuses as they advance expertise and accelerate portfolio growth. Cross Sell Bonus – rewarding portfolio breadth; and a Next Generation Specialization Bonus – rewarding deep expertise or greater value and predictable growth. Together, these levers deliver predictable growth while positioning partners to earn as much or more than with the previous program by focusing on integrated solutions that drive customer outcomes.

New specializations recognizing AI infrastructure expertise

In February 2026, Cisco Preferred Partners can earn two new specializations – Secure AI Infrastructure and Secure Networking – recognizing partners who deliver comprehensive solutions from design through ongoing customer engagement using Cisco’s integrated hardware, software, and services. Both specializations unlock an additional Cisco Partner Incentive bonus, increasing profitability for partners building deep expertise in the era of AI.

Expanded partner enablement: Training, tools, and demo environments

Partners gain access to new resources designed to accelerate expertise and time to revenue:

Cisco Partner Learning Journeys - clear, role-based training paths for both technical and sales professionals at every level, with recognition through the Cisco 360 Partner Value Index accelerating the ability to build the skills that drive business growth.

- clear, role-based training paths for both technical and sales professionals at every level, with recognition through the Cisco 360 Partner Value Index accelerating the ability to build the skills that drive business growth. Cisco AI Assistant for Partners - streamlined access to high-quality, multi-language content and training, available in Learning Journeys and Partner Experience Platform.

- streamlined access to high-quality, multi-language content and training, available in Learning Journeys and Partner Experience Platform. Advanced dCloud Demo Experiences - customizable virtual labs that replicate real customer environments, allowing Preferred Partners to demonstrate Cisco’s full capabilities alongside their own solutions, while reducing physical equipment needs and lowering training and sales costs.

- customizable virtual labs that replicate real customer environments, allowing Preferred Partners to demonstrate Cisco’s full capabilities alongside their own solutions, while reducing physical equipment needs and lowering training and sales costs. Cisco U. AI Skills Expansion - practical training in AI skills, data analysis, and AI APIs usage for designing AI pilot projects, fostering an agile ecosystem that supports partner success, and innovation in a rapidly evolving technology landscape.

- practical training in AI skills, data analysis, and AI APIs usage for designing AI pilot projects, fostering an agile ecosystem that supports partner success, and innovation in a rapidly evolving technology landscape. "Learn with Cisco" now includes an all-new Cisco AI Infrastructure Specialist Certification within the CCNP Data Center Certification track to help partners build and validate skills on Cisco data center infrastructure.

Marketing investment for program launch

Partners preparing for launch can access a Launchpad and a Branding Toolkit plus high-touch, one-on-one marketing support to customize marketing assets with their new brand and ensure readiness for January 25, 2026.

Quotes:

“The Cisco 360 Partner Program is about more than recognition—it’s about empowering every partner to thrive at the center of Cisco’s innovation. By investing in our partners’ capabilities and giving them the tools and resources they need, we’re enabling our ecosystem to deliver greater customer outcomes and lead in an AI-powered world.”​ - Elisabeth De Dobbeleer, Senior Vice President, Cisco Partner Program

“Cisco engaged partners early in the process and took our feedback along the way. We’re excited to see the new program come to life and believe now is the right time for these changes which position us all for the opportunities in the market. We appreciate Cisco’s continued commitment to our mutual success and growth.” - Brian Ortbals, SVP, WWT

“As a long-time Splunk partner and new member of the Cisco Partner Program, we see tremendous opportunity in how the Cisco 360 program aligns incentives directly to customer outcomes. It demands that we execute with the same discipline our customers expect of themselves and should help to redefine what partnership means in the subscription era. Customers no longer buy software, they rent it, and renewal is earned every year through real results. For organizations like Blackwood who aspire to make an impact with the customers we serve, this program is a clear sign that Cisco is committed to driving industry standards in the channel.” - Ryan Morris, President of Blackwood

"Cisco's partner program stands out for rewarding partners with clear recognition and meaningful incentives, making every investment count and driving stronger engagement."- Jay McBain, Canalys

