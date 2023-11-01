Kuwait City: Circle, the cutting-edge marketplace application that has 300+ stores on its platform, is revolutionizing the grocery shopping landscape in Kuwait with the introduction of TurboMart. A groundbreaking solution offering delivery of approximately 6,000 SKUs within 15 minutes. This innovative approach combines rapid delivery, unbeatable prices, and a customer-centric philosophy, shaking-up the grocery shopping experience in the country.

Faster Delivery, Competitive Prices

TurboMart, an integral element of the Circle platform, leads the forefront of fast grocery delivery in Kuwait. It asserts its presence in high-density neighborhoods through the operations of strategic dark stores with its signature tagline, "Hala Neighbor." The tagline underlines the platform’s commitment to being your friendly neighborhood delivery service instead of being just another quick commerce operator. Offering competitive prices and lightning-fast grocery services within 15 minutes, it is quickly gaining traction in its maiden Kuwait market.

A Visionary Approach

According to Altaf AlThekair, Founder and CEO of Circle, TurboMart’s approach to grocery delivery revolves around speed & convenience. "Turbomart is a result of Circle’s understanding of the evolving consumer expectations," Altaf explained, “We are setting a new standard for the grocery industry in Kuwait by offering a new experience to customers compared to traditional grocers and local stores. Our business model is built on efficiency and practicality. Our mission is to make our customer’s life easy & stress-free.” This unyielding focus on the customer sets Circle apart from its competitors.

Strategic Dark Stores and Seamless Logistics

The cornerstone of TurboMart's successful grocery delivery lies in the strategic location and accessibility of its dark stores. By meticulously selecting optimal locations, fine-tuning store sizes, and ensuring smooth road access for delivery bikes, TurboMart has optimized its in-house logistics to guarantee swift and efficient delivery. This is done not only for quick hassle-free delivery but also ensures rider safety, which is often compromised due to the need for speed.

TurboMart has not only achieved operational efficiency but has also realized the almost impossible concept of 15-minute online grocery delivery. The Circle TurboMart team is spearheading a complete transformation of the grocery industry in Kuwait, with ambitions to extend it to the broader region.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Zahra Husain, P.R Consultant

pr@trycircle.com