Middle East: Mental health has emerged as one of the most pressing social and healthcare challenges in the Middle East.

More than 75% of mental disorders begin before age of 25, underlining the importance of prevention and early intervention.1 In fact, one in two people worldwide (50%) will develop a mental health disorder by the age of 75 with a median age of onset of 19 for men and 20 for women. 2

In the Eastern Mediterranean region, covering much of MENA, between 15.6% and 35.5% of adults experience a mental disorder, with higher rates in areas affected by humanitarian crises 3.

In the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), it is estimated that about one out of every six adolescents between 10 and 19 years old—more than 15 million individuals—are living with some form of mental disorder. Among children younger than 10, developmental and behavioral conditions also represent a major issue, impacting roughly 7% of this age group across the region.4

Supporting awareness and access through local collaboration

As part of its long-term commitment to improving mental health outcomes, Cinfa is reinforcing its efforts across the Gulf region by addressing key psychiatric conditions, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and mood disorders — with tailored, evidence-based therapies. According to the Global Burden of Disease 2019 study, schizophrenia in the MENA region affects about 250 people per 100,000 people with an annual incidence of around 15 new cases per 100,000.5

The company’s approach prioritizes both accessibility and clinical relevance, aligning with local healthcare priorities.

Cinfa’s therapeutic portfolio in the region includes advanced, scientifically based treatments for complex mental health conditions:

Olanole (Olanzapine) is prescribed for schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

Zinole (Aripiprazole) is used in various psychiatric indications including schizophrenia and mood disorders.

Through close collaboration with local medical communities, Cinfa seeks to ensure that its treatments respond to the specific needs of each healthcare system, helping to bridge therapeutic gaps and strengthen early intervention pathways in mental health care.

Tackling Mental Health as a Health Priority in the Middle East

Mental health challenges have a direct impact on individual wellbeing, family life, productivity and long-term healthcare needs.

According to the WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean, there has been progress towards the global targets of the Comprehensive Mental Health Action Plan in the region. At the same time, challenges remain—such as further integrating mental health into primary care, increasing the number of trained professionals and reducing stigma. Addressing these areas will help accelerate diagnosis and treatment, particularly among youth and underserved populations, and ultimately improve clinical outcomes while reducing economic burden.6

“Mental health includes emotional, psychological, and social wellbeing, it influences how we think, feel, and act,” stated Dr. Alicia López de Ocáriz, Corporate Medical Director at Cinfa. “Early support can be decisive, and improving people’s access to treatment is part of our long-term commitment in the region.”

Empowering Clinical Decision-Making Through Digital Resources

In addition to its therapeutic portfolio, the company continues to strengthen its digital platform to provide healthcare professionals with updated and useful tools. The aim is to offer clinical resources across different therapeutic areas, always aligned with official guidelines, to support daily medical practice and contribute to high-quality patient care.

About CINFA

Cinfa is the leading laboratory in units and values in the Spanish pharmaceutical market. With 56 years of experience, the group boasts a team of over 2,300 professionals. Their commitment to health transcends borders, with a presence in over 100 countries. Cinfa provides accessible and quality pharmaceutical solutions, merging expertise, innovation, and a strong commitment to global well-being.