Normalized NPATM (Net Profit After Tax and Minority Interest), excluding FX impact, increased by 54%, while normalized revenues -on the same basis- increased by 35%

The Group’s on-balance sheet financing portfolio continues to grow, recording EGP 23.7bn, a 15% y-o-y increase

Cairo: CI Capital (CICH.CA), the leading diversified financial services group, announced today its financial results for 1Q25, with revenues reaching EGP 2.4bn, while net profit after tax & minority interest recorded EGP 381mn. The Group’s total on-balance sheet financing portfolio continues to grow, reaching a total of EGP 23.7bn, up 15% y-o-y.

“CI Capital demonstrated, once again, its unique resilience and agility through a challenging macroeconomic environment and market shifts, by achieving solid results despite current headwinds. CI Capital continues to expand its financial portfolio by a 15% increase y-o-y, reaching EGP 23.7bn, reflecting its diversified business model and further cementing its leadership within the Egyptian market,” stated Mahmoud Attalla, the Group’s Executive Vice Chairman and MD.

“CI Capital, driven by the strength of its core operations, after excluding the impact of foreign exchange, recorded a 54% y-o-y increase in normalized net profit after tax and minority interest (NPATM), while revenues—on the same basis—rose by 35%. CI Capital, throughout 1Q25, continues to deliver a consistently strong performance amid market volatility,” Commented CI Capital’s Group CEO, Hesham Gohar.

“Our NBFS platform continues to be a key driver of growth, thriving across overall performance; Corplease, the group’s leasing arm, cemented its leadership position by achieving an exceptional 275% y-o-y increase in new lease bookings, while CI Mortgage achieved a remarkable 192% y-o-y increase in loan disbursements, further growing its portfolio by a substantial 85% y-o-y. Our microfinance arm, Reefy, continues to deliver steady results and expand despite a challenging market. CI Capital’s Investment Bank posted strong results, with our advisory division excelling in deal executions, concluding 8 major transactions with an aggregate size of EGP 22.4bn during 1Q25. On the Asset Management front, our total AUMs grew by 18% during 1Q25, reaching an all-time high of EGP 82.1bn,” Gohar added.

Corplease, the Group’s leasing arm, ended the quarter with a total outstanding portfolio of EGP 17bn, up by 14% year over year. It reported an exceptional 275% y-o-y increase in new lease bookings, totaling EGP 3.9bn. Corplease maintained its leading position with a 33% market share, while net profit after tax recorded EGP 223mn in 1Q25.

CI Mortgage Finance concluded 1Q25 with an 85% y-o-y increase in its outstanding portfolio, recording EGP 2.5bn, while extending EGP 795mn in new loans during this quarter, a remarkable 192% y-o-y increase. Revenues increased by 95% y-o-y to reach EGP 194mn, while net profit after tax reached EGP 29mn, a 141% y-o-y increase.

Reefy Microfinance Enterprise Services ended 1Q25 by extending new loans totaling EGP 957mn and expanding its branch network to 189 branches, serving 135k customers across 21 governorates. By 1Q25, Reefy’s total outstanding portfolio reached c.EGP 3.4bn.

CI Capital’s Investment Bank posted a strong set of results, with revenues reaching EGP 387mn. CI Capital Brokerage total revenues reached EGP 249mn, CI Capital Asset Management reported a 10% y-o-y increase in revenues to reach EGP 88mn, while total assets under management reached an all-time high of EGP 82.1bn, an 18% y-o-y growth. CI Capital’s IB advisory division continued to excel in terms of performance and deal executions during 1Q25, concluding 8 high-profile transactions spanning ECM, DCM, and M&A, with an aggregate size of EGP 22.4bn.

“With a resilient and diversified portfolio paired with a leadership position within the Egyptian market, CI Capital will continue to navigate challenging market cycles, providing its investors with tailor-made, innovative financial solutions and offering excellence in everything we do. The company remains fully committed to expanding its service offerings while solidifying its regional footprint and market presence," Gohar concluded.