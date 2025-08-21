With a new record of EGP 102bn in AUMs

Total AUMs reached EGP 102bn during 1H25; a first in the Egyptian market, representing a 52% y-o-y increase

Normalized NPATM (Net Profit After Tax and Minority Interest), excluding FX impact, increased by 53%, while normalized revenues -on the same basis- increased by 26%

The Group’s on-balance sheet financing portfolio continues to grow, recording EGP 23.2bn, a 13% y-o-y increase, while sustaining industry-leading ROAE (return on average equity) for the last twelve months at 25.8%

Cairo: CI Capital (CICH.CA), the leading diversified financial services group, announced today its financial results for 1H25, with revenues reaching EGP 4.9bn, while net profit after tax & minority interest (NPATM) recorded EGP 777mn. The Group’s total on-balance sheet financing portfolio continues to grow, reaching a total of EGP 23.2bn, up 13% y-o-y, while sustaining industry-leading ROAE (return on average equity) for the last twelve months at 25.8%, surpassing its market peers

"CI Capital, through its diversified business model, continues to deliver sustainable growth across all its business lines, providing a broad range of innovative investment solutions that meet the evolving needs of our investors. CI Capital, through its Asset Management division “CIAM”, successfully achieved a new milestone, by surpassing the EGP 100bn mark in AUMs (assets under management); a first in the Egyptian market. This milestone reflects both the strength of our integrated business model, as well as our consistent strong performance delivery and our pursuit in creating long term value,” Stated Mahmoud Attalla, the Group’s Executive Vice Chairman and MD.

"CI Capital’s 1H25 strong performance reflects our company’s agile and exceptional business model, as we continue to cement our leadership position within the Egyptian market. In asset management, we are proud of reaching new record levels, reinforcing our position as Egypt’s leading asset manager and one of the largest in the region. Our non-banking financial services (NBFS) platform continues to excel across key indicators, reinforcing the role it plays as a key growth driver, while our investment bank successfully advises on and executes landmark transactions. Combined, our core businesses form a unified, strong and diverse business model, which continues to deliver consistent and strong financial results amid market volatility,” Commented CI Capital’s Group CEO, Hesham Gohar.

Corplease, the Group’s leasing arm, ended the first half of 2025 with a total outstanding portfolio of EGP 16.3bn, up by 10% year over year. It reported an exceptional 200% y-o-y increase in new bookings, totaling EGP 6.3bn, while net profit after tax recorded EGP 460mn in 1H25.

CI Mortgage Finance concluded 1H25 with an 94% y-o-y increase in its outstanding portfolio, recording c.EGP 2.5bn, while extending EGP 1.072bn in new loans during the first half of 2025, a remarkable 248% y-o-y increase. Revenues increased by 87% y-o-y to reach EGP 419mn, while net profit after tax reached EGP 56mn, a 130% y-o-y increase.

Reefy Microfinance Enterprise Services ended 1H25 by extending new loans totaling EGP 1.86bn and expanding its branch network to 204 branches, serving 133k customers across 21 governorates. By 1H25, Reefy’s total outstanding portfolio reached EGP 3.4bn.

CI Capital’s Investment Bank posted a strong set of results, with revenues reaching EGP 778mn. CI Capital Brokerage total revenues reached EGP 493mn, CI Capital Asset Management reported a 27% y-o-y increase in revenues to reach EGP 202mn, while total assets under management reached an all-time high of EGP 102bn, a remarkable 52% y-o-y growth. CI Capital’s IB advisory division continued to excel in terms of performance and deal executions during 1H25, concluding 12 high-profile transactions spanning ECM, DCM, and M&A, with an aggregate size of EGP 26.7bn.

"With a proven track record of consistent success and exceptional strong performance across all key indicators reflecting its leadership within the Egyptian market, CI Capital prioritizes and accelerates its regional expansion plans within Saudi Arabia and the UAE, reflecting its commitment to evolve into a leading financial services group across the Middle East. CI Capital, with its unique business model and strong team of experts, is well poised to replicate this momentum and success regionally, reinforcing its pivotal role as a leading driver of regional financial growth", Concluded CI Capital’s Group CEO, Hesham Gohar.

About CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments

CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments (Ticker: CICH EY, CICH.CA) is a diversified financial services group and Egypt’s leading provider of leasing, microfinance, mortgage finance, consumer finance, and investment banking products and services.

Through its headquarters in Cairo, and presence in New York and Dubai, CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments offers a wide range of financial solutions, to a diversified client base that includes global and regional institutions and family offices, large corporates, SMEs, and high-net-worth and individual investors.

CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments leverages its full-fledged investment banking platform to provide market-leading capital raising and M&A advisory, asset management, securities brokerage, custody, and research. Through its subsidiary, Corplease, CI Capital offers comprehensive leasing solutions, including finance and operating leases, and sale and leaseback, serving a wide range of corporate clients and SMEs.

Additionally, CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments offers microfinance lending through Egypt’s first licensed MFI, Reefy. The Group has over 4,000 employees, led by a team of professionals who are among the most experienced in the industry, with complementary backgrounds and skill sets, and a deep understanding of local market dynamics.

Banque Misr, one of Egypt and Africa’s most renowned financial banks, is the majority shareholder of CI Capital Holding.