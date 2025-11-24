Total group AUMs climbed 83% y-o-y to EGP 130.1bn in 9M25; an all-time high and a historic first in Egypt

Normalized revenues (excluding FX impact) rose 24% y-o-y and NPATM (excluding FX impact) increased 49% y-o-y, delivering a sector leading 25.7% LTM RoAE

The group’s on-balance sheet lending portfolio expanded to EGP 25.2bn, marking a 23% y-o-y increase

Cairo: CI Capital Holding (CICH.CA), a leading diversified financial services group, announced today its 9M25 financial results, delivering another set of stellar results and solid performance across its investment bank and NBFS platforms. The Group reported EGP 7.5bn in revenues and EGP 1.2bn in net profit after tax and minority interest (NPATM). CI Capital’s on-balance sheet lending portfolio maintained its strong upward trajectory, rising to EGP 25.2bn, up 23% y-o-y, while delivering a sector-leading 25.7% LTM RoAE—reinforcing the platform’s sustainable growth and superior efficiency.

Commenting on the results, Mahmoud Attalla, Group Executive Vice Chairman and MD, stated:

“CI Capital once again demonstrated resilience and agility in navigating challenging macroeconomic environments. Despite prevailing headwinds, the group delivered robust results, expanding its lending portfolio by 23% y-o-y to reach EGP 25.2bn. This performance underscores the strength of our diversified business model and cements our leadership position in the Egyptian financial services landscape.”

Hesham Gohar, Group Chief Executive Officer, added: “CI Capital, driven by the strength of its core operations, excluding FX impact, recorded a 49% y-o-y increase in NPATM, while revenues—on the same basis—rose 24% y-o-y. Throughout 9M25, CI Capital continued to deliver sturdy and resilient performance amid ongoing market volatility. The Group’s NBFs platform continued to be a major driver of growth, with Corplease, the group’s leasing and factoring arm, reinforcing its market leadership with an exceptional 208% y-o-y increase in new bookings driven by management’s strategic pivot and focus on factoring as a key high growth segment, while CI Mortgage delivered a remarkable 114% y-o-y growth in loan disbursements, driving a substantial 69% expansion in its outstanding portfolio and making it one of the fastest growing mortgage finance providers in the Egyptian market and trusted partner to all leading real estate developers. Our microfinance subsidiary, Reefy, continued to demonstrate resilience and measured growth despite a challenging market backdrop. CI Capital’s Investment Bank also reported solid results, with the advisory division maintaining its strong track record and momentum in deal execution, successfully concluding 18 transactions with a combined value of EGP 39.9bn during 9M25 across ECM, DCM and M&A and further cementing its position as advisor of choice. On the Asset Management front, total group AUMs surged by 83% during the period, reaching an all-time high of EGP 130.1bn for the first time in Egypt’s history and a sizable player in its own right in the wider region; this exceptional growth is reflective of strong underlying performance, new product launches and new mandate wins”.

Gohar added:” Anchored in a MENA-focused investment strategy, CI Capital is pleased to announce the strategic appointment of a new CEO to lead CI Private Equity. Backed by a robust and expanding pipeline, the platform is positioned to become a long-term strategic revenue engine—delivering steady, annuity-like income that enhances the Group’s resilience while complementing the more transactional nature of its other business lines. Finally, our platform successfully obtained the Venture Capital license, unlocking new opportunities and enabling us to broaden our product offering to access additional asset classes.”

Corplease delivered exceptional performance with a 208% y-o-y surge in new bookings, the latter recorded EGP 11.4bn as of 9M25; total outstanding portfolio recorded EGP 17.7bn, reflecting a 19% y-o-y increase, while net profit after tax amounted to EGP 780mn in 9M25.

CI Mortgage Finance also delivered impressive momentum, ending 9M25 with a 69% y-o-y increase in its outstanding portfolio amounting to EGP 2.7bn. The company extended EGP 1.5bn in new loans during the period, marking a remarkable 114% y-o-y growth. Revenues climbed to 85% y-o-y to EGP 656mn, and net profit after tax reported a whopping growth of 132% y-o-y to reach EGP 93mn.

Reefy Microfinance Enterprise Services continued to expand its footprint and client base, extending EGP 2.9bn in new loans during 9M25, a 6% y-o-y increase. The company grew its branch network to 204 branches, serving 137,000 customers across 21 governorates.

CI Capital’s Investment Bank delivered a strong performance during 9M25, with revenues reaching EGP 1.2bn; CI Brokerage total revenues reached EGP 729mn, CI Asset Management reported a 22% y-o-y increase in revenues to reach EGP 309mn, while total group AUMs reached an all-time high of EGP 130.1bn, a remarkable 83% y-o-y growth. CI Investment Banking continued to excel in terms of performance and deal executions during 9M25, concluding 18 transactions spanning ECM, DCM, and M&A, with an aggregate size of EGP 39.9bn.

“With a growing, resilient and diversified portfolio paired with a leadership position within the Egyptian market, CI Capital remains well-positioned to navigate market cycles, providing its investors with tailor-made, innovative services and offering best-in-class financial solutions while delivering stellar financial results and sector-leading profitability metrics to its shareholders. The company remains fully committed to expanding its service offerings while solidifying its regional footprint and market presence," Concluded Gohar.

About CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments

CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments (Ticker: CICH EY, CICH.CA) is a diversified financial services group and Egypt’s leading provider of leasing, microfinance, mortgage finance, consumer finance, and investment banking products and services.

Through its headquarters in Cairo, and presence in New York and Dubai, CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments offers a wide range of financial solutions, to a diversified client base that includes global and regional institutions and family offices, large corporates, SMEs, and high-net-worth and individual investors.

CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments leverages its full-fledged investment banking platform to provide market-leading capital raising and M&A advisory, asset management, securities brokerage, custody, and research. Through its subsidiary, Corplease, CI Capital offers comprehensive leasing solutions, including finance and operating leases, and sale and leaseback, serving a wide range of corporate clients and SMEs.

Additionally, CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments offers microfinance lending through Egypt’s first licensed MFI, Reefy. The Group has over 4,000 employees, led by a team of professionals who are among the most experienced in the industry, with complementary backgrounds and skill sets, and a deep understanding of local market dynamics.

Banque Misr, one of Egypt and Africa’s most renowned financial banks, is the majority shareholder of CI Capital Holding.