Cairo: CI Capital (CICH.CA), the leading diversified financial services group, announced today its 1H22 consolidated results, with revenues reaching EGP 1.612 billion. Net profits after tax and minority interest nearly doubled Y-o-Y to EGP 341 million, versus EGP 172 million in 1H21.

“The Group’s diversified business model continues to prove its resilience in the face of wide market challenges,” said CI Capital’s Group CEO, Hesham Gohar. “The Group continued to deliver positive results across its sell-side and buy-side businesses, as well as its NBFS platform. With revenues and bookings increasing y-o-y across all NBFS subsidiaries, and the investment bank lines of business delivering solid results, CI Capital continues to solidify its footing as the leading diversified financial services group in Egypt. We generated a net profit of EGP341mn and extended EGP5.7bn in new credit, with total on-balance sheet financing portfolio reaching EGP15.4bn.”

Backed by strong upturn in the Group’s NBFS activity, which recorded an 81% contribution of total revenues, total on balance sheet financing portfolio recorded EGP15.4bn in 1H22, up 36% y-o-y. Net interest income reached EGP 582 million, up 41% y-o-y with a blended net interest margin of 8.7%.

The Group’s NBFS activity witnessed strong top and bottom-line growth, with leasing – through CI Capital’s subsidiary, Corplease reporting net profit after tax of EGP 189 million. During 1H22, Corplease reported new lease bookings of EGP 4.0 billion, a 55% y-o-y increase. The outstanding lease portfolio reached EGP 12.3 billion by the end of 1H22. The company ended the first six months of the year as the top ranked leasing provider with a market share of 16.5%.

Reefy, the Group’s microfinance subsidiary, also reported stellar results with net profit after tax reaching EGP 157 million, a significant 72% y-o-y growth, backed by a strong 55% y-o-y growth in outstanding loans that recorded EGP 2.0 billion by the end of 1H22. The company continues to expand its branch network, with 15 new branches added to reach 120 branches across Egypt.

CI Capital Mortgage also delivered solid results, with a portfolio of EGP 576 million at the end of 1H22, a 249% y-o-y growth.

The Group’s Investment Bank continued to deliver strong financial and operational results on both the buy-side and sell-side, with assets under management (AUM) reaching EGP 14.1 billion by the end of 1H22, up 18% y-o-y. Meanwhile, investment banking advisory revenues recorded EGP 44 million, delivering a 50% y-o-y increase despite a strong comparative period in 1H21. The Group’s brokerage market shares continued to dominate the local market in terms of market share of executions, which reached 22.7%.

Group revenues witnessed a 36% y-o-y increase, after normalizing for one-off adjustments, to record EGP 1.612 billion, while net operating profits more than doubled y-o-y at a 115% increase to reach EGP 567 million1. The group nearly doubled its net profit after tax and minority interest, with a 98% y-o-y increase to record EGP 341 million, versus EGP 172 million in 1H21.

Mahmoud Atalla, Chairman and Managing Director at CI Capital concluded, “The company’s profitability and strong balance sheet enable it to continue to diversify its service offering on both the investment bank and our NBFS platform, in addition to investing in our teams, while maintaining our profitability ratio as the highest among all investment banks in Egypt.”

-Ends-

About CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments

CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments is a diversified financial services group and Egypt’s leading provider of leasing, microfinance, mortgage finance, consumer finance and investment banking products and services. Through its headquarters in Cairo and presence in New York and Dubai, CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments offers a wide range of financial solutions to a diversified client base that includes global and regional institutions and family offices, large corporates, SMEs, and high net worth and individual investors. CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments leverages its full-fledged investment banking platform to provide market leading capital raising and M&A advisory, asset management, securities brokerage, custody and research. Through its subsidiary Corplease, CI Capital offers comprehensive leasing solutions, including finance and operating leases, and sale and leaseback, serving a wide range of corporate clients and SMEs. In addition, CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments offers microfinance lending through Egypt’s first licensed MFI, Reefy. The Group has over 2,900 employees, led by a team of professionals who are among the most experienced in the industry, with complementary backgrounds and skill sets and a deep understanding of local market dynamics.