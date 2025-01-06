CI Capital’s DCM team successfully completed 4 bond issuances by the end of 2024, reflecting the company’s commitment to fulfilling evolving market needs and providing innovative financial solutions.

Cairo:

CI Capital (CICH.CA), the leading diversified financial services group, announced the successful conclusion of four bond issuances for prominent companies and entities operating in various sectors in the Egyptian market including Contact Financial Holding, GB Lease and Factoring, Aman Consumer Finance, in addition to Erada Microfinance.

EGP 1.214bn Securitized bond issuance for Contact Financial Holding: The issuance comes in 3 tranches: First tranche: EGP 244mn, with a tenor of 13 months, received an AA+ rating. Second tranche: EGP 760mn, with a tenor of 37 months, received an AA rating. Third tranche: EGP 210mn, with a tenor of 60 months, received an A rating. CI Capital acted as issuance arranger and the underwriter of the issuance. EGP 1. 820 bn Securitized Bond Issuance for GB Lease and Factoring: The issuance comes in 4 tranches: First tranche: EGP 429.5mn, with a tenor of 13 months, received an AA+ rating. Second tranche: EGP 558.7mn, with a tenor of 26 months, received an AA rating. Third tranche: EGP 455mn, with a tenor of 39 months, received an A rating. Fourth tranche: EGP 376.8mn, with a tenor of 51 months, received an A- rating. CI Capital and Commercial International Bank acted as the financial advisers, issuance manager, and lead arranger. EGP 1.079bn Securitized Bond Issuance for Aman Consumer Finance: The issuance comes in 5 tranches: First tranche: EGP 401mn, with a tenor of 6 months, received a P1 rating. Second tranche: EGP 280mn, with a tenor of 12 months, received a P1 rating. Third tranche: EGP 223mn, with a tenor of 24 months, received an A- rating. Fourth tranche: EGP 84mn with a tenor of 36 months, received an A- rating. Fifth tranche: EGP 91.5mn, with a tenor of 58 months, received an A- rating. CI Capital acted as the sole financial advisor, issuance manager, and lead arranger. EGP 718mn Securitized Bond Issuance for Erada Microfinance The issuance comes in 3 tranches: First tranche: EGP 371mn, with a tenor of 6 months, received a P1 rating. Second tranche: EGP 255mn, with a tenor of 12 months, received a P1 rating. Third tranche: EGP 92mn, with a tenor of 20 months, received an A- rating. CI Capital acted as the sole financial advisor, issuance manager, and lead arranger.

