Dubai, United Arab Emirates: DJI, the world’s leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, has partnered with CHOPPERSHOOT Productions, a leading UAE based Aerial Filming Company, amongst other notable global aerial film professionals, for the highly anticipated launch of the DJI Inspire 3.

DJI set a new standard for cinematic-grade aerial filming systems with last month’s launch of the all-in-one DJI Inspire 3, a streamlined, precise, full-frame 8K cinema drone to meet the needs of top-level movie productions.

As the only UAE based film company to be selected as part of the global launch campaign, CHOPPERSHOOT is featured in the global launch film of the DJI Inspire 3, which has garnered over 1.5 million views on DJI’s YouTube channel to date.

The film also showcases iconic landmarks and landscapes in the UAE, captured by the CHOPPERSHOOT team on the Inspire 3, including the Burj Khalifa in Downtown Dubai, Museum of the Future, Al Qudra Racecourse and beautiful desert landscapes. It also features Liam Allen, Managing Partner of CHOPPERSHOOT, who shares his insights on the new drone’s performance and stand out features for filmmakers.

Hatim Saleh, Managing Director of CHOPPERSHOOT commented: “We are delighted to showcase the newest drone technology from DJI, to a global community of filmmakers. The Inspire 3 is a powerful drone that will elevate our aerial production capabilities in the region. It is also an honor for us to be featured in DJI’s Inspire 3 launch film, which gave us the opportunity to capture stunning visuals of Dubai’s iconic landmarks and landscapes, for a global audience.”

For almost a decade, DJI’s Inspire drones series has been the standard on film sets in the UAE and around the world. And with early, exclusive access to the DJI Inspire 3 in the UAE, the CHOOPERSHOOT team have already put to use this latest technology in aerial cinematography, by completing filming for Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Bollywood film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, in Abu Dhabi this month.

CHOPPERSHOOT has been at the forefront of aerial filming in the UAE since 2005 and is now one of the largest drone filming companies in the country. As a pioneering provider of drone and helicopter services, the company has been involved in a range of notable projects and productions in the UAE. These include the aerial and ground filming of 'Sonic the Hedgehog 1' in Abu Dhabi, a widely-shared advert for Emirates airline featuring a woman on top of the Burj Khalifa, and drone footage for the Bollywood movie 'Pathan'. Other projects have included work for Red Bull, Dubai Tourism's TV campaign featuring Zac Efron and Jessica Alba, and a David Guetta live show on the Burj Al Arab helipad.

You can watch the ‘Introducing DJI Inspire 3’ launch film here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T5IgH__lL7I&t=2s&ab_channel=DJI

About CHOPPERSHOOT

CHOPPERSHOOT is a Dubai, UAE based Aerial Filming Company with a regional office in Abu Dhabi founded in 2005. The company specializes in Aerial Filming with Helicopters and Drones alike. They have complete in-house equipment and an experienced team of Best Drone Pilot, FPV Pilot and Technicians with immaculate safety records.

CHOPPERSHOOT has been involved in a range of notable projects. These include the aerial and ground filming of 'Sonic the Hedgehog 1' in Abu Dhabi, a widely-shared advert for Emirates airline featuring a woman on top of the Burj Khalifa, and drone footage for the Bollywood movie 'Pathan'. Other projects have included work for Red Bull, Dubai Tourism's TV campaign featuring Zac Efron and Jessica Alba, and a David Guetta live show on the Burj Al Arab helipad.

CHOPPERSHOOT also has a dedicated permits department which is well informed about the latest UAV regulations in the region and handles the entire permit process and compliance with the Film Commission, Ministry of Defense and Civil Aviation Authority. The company prides itself on staying at the cutting edge of drone filming technology and techniques, ensuring that they can offer their clients the very best in aerial filming in Dubai and across the UAE.

For more details please visit https://www.choppershoot.com/