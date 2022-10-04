Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 04 - Opening an extravagant gathering ground for Hongqi car aficionados in the UAE, Oneroad Automotive has launched Hongqi Club, furnishing an exceptional avenue for its members to connect, interact and celebrate the trust and love they have for the luxury Chinese car brand Hongqi.

The mega event at the spectacular Meydan Racecourse saw Hongqi car owners and enthusiasts in the UAE who share the same spirit and philosophy congregate to welcome the sights, sounds, and glamour of the classic and luxury of motoring.

The programme was complemented by various prestigious on and off-track events, including an organized parade of Hongqi cars and horses and other transfixing live entertainments like the UAE traditional dance show.

Owing to its strategic significance for Hongqi’s overseas development Oneroad Automotive launched the first Hongqi H9 in Dubai in 2018. From 2021, they have a huge showroom on Sheik Zayed Road in Dubai.

Speaking about the newly launched Hongqi club, Elvin Xie, the General Manager, Oneroad Automotive, said: “There is nothing quite interesting and fruitful like being with people who share the same interests, and it’s not only about spending time with like-minded people which of course makes us joyful but also an opportunity to gathering resources as there will be endless chances to exchange helpful ideas about their experiences with the vehicle, The Hongqi club will be a great platform to express one’s love for the Hongqi vehicles and connect with fellow automotive enthusiasts, both on road either off-road. This club will have the best opportunity and each other’s best interests at heart to work together, offering endless opportunities to the members. It’s all about connecting, collaborating, and participating, and it will definitely give one a sense of community belongs to.”

The event featured the magnificent cavalcade of Hongqi cars, with elegant and bespoke designs, noblen and high-grade specifications, parading different models like their full-size electric SUV EHS9, H9, H7, HS5, H5, EQM5. The dynamic display was the centerpiece of activities at the Meydan, highlighting the brand’s pioneering technology, relentless spirit, fantastic engineering, and a variety of intelligent ecological identification systems.

Offering members the highest standard of courtesy and safety on the roads, the perks for the club members include an exclusive discount on the second purchase of Hongqi car and receiving additional free services. The club’s dedication to delivering driving thrills will be highlighted by a range of other gatherings throughout the year.

Continuing its innovative and environment-friendly way of development, Hongqi strives to enrichen its relationship with clients at each step. With a huge array of prestigious and productive programmes in the pipeline, the club is already well underway in curating an impressive and growing members’ list.

Apart from providing an exceptional supporting platform for its existing car owners and patrons, the club aims to inspire and educate the next-generation Hongqi lovers globally.

About Oneroad Automotive / Hongqi

As one of Oneroad Group’s subsidiaries, Oneroad Automotives officially established strategic cooperation with Hongqi Automobile in August 2018. Hongqi launched the Dubai market by supporting of taxi project of Oneroad Group. Hongqi brings Oneroad & FAW Car Company gather together because of its homeland feeling carrying the same goal between each other. Therefore, by 2019, Oneroad Automotives became the first overseas agent of FAW Hongqi.

