LONGi, a leading China-based producer of solar panel in the world, announced the renewal of its agency for Egypt-based Maryzad Company, in a step aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two companies and increasing their presence in the growing solar energy market in Egypt and the region.



The announcement was released out of an expanded conference in the presence of a number of representatives of both sides, headed by Eng. Ahmed Al-Musallami, Director of Sales of Chinese Longi in North Africa, and Eng. Amr Baybars, Founder and CEO of Maryzad Company.



LONGi is the leading company in the world in the field of manufacturing and developing solar energy systems.



For his part, Engineer Ahmed Al-Musalmi said that the renewal of the partnership with Maryzad helps strengthen LONGi's global presence in the solar energy industry, pointing out that the Egyptian market is large, and it is considered one of the most important markets in the field of solar energy systems.



Al-Musalmi added in a press release that the partnership with Maryzad will play an important role in promoting sustainable development and achieving renewable energy goals in Egypt.

He pointed out that the renewal of the exclusive agency of the Egyptian company, Maryzad, will also help LONGi provide its solutions, advanced technologies and high-quality products in the Egyptian solar energy market.

And he went on to say: “This cooperation adds up to LONGi benefiting from Maryzad's wide distribution network and its deep knowledge of the Egyptian market and neighboring markets, leading up to supporting its operations in Egypt.

For his part, Engineer Amr Baybars, President of Maryzad Solar Energy Company, said: “We are pleased to renew the agency with the LONGi, stressing that this cooperation will contribute to strengthening our capabilities in providing innovative and sustainable solar energy solutions in the Egyptian market.”

He continued, "We look forward to achieving great joint successes to promote and develop the future of solar energy in the local market, saying that Maryzad will work to expand its presence in the Egyptian solar energy market as well as abroad by providing innovative solutions that meet the needs of local customers."