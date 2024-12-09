A platform for advancing cooperation across trade, science, technology and culture

DUBAI – The China-UAE Economy and Trade Exchange Center has opened in Expo City Dubai, providing a platform for accelerating cooperation across trade, science, technology, education and culture and leveraging Expo City’s strategic location and innovative business environment to further advance China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Celebrating 40 years of diplomatic ties between China and the UAE, the official opening was attended by His Excellency Zhang Yiming, Chinese Ambassador to the UAE and Her Excellency Ou Boqian, Consul General of China, as well as senior representatives from leading Chinese entities and Expo City Dubai.

HE Zhang Yiming said: “China and the UAE are trusted partners committed to mutually beneficial cooperation and we are ready to work hand in hand to further strengthen our friendship, deepen political trust and enhance practical cooperation. The China-UAE Exchange and Trade Center will ensure our comprehensive strategic partnership continues to thrive and bring greater benefits to our people.”

Najeeb Al Ali, Executive Director, Expo City Dubai, said “Located at the heart of Dubai’s future growth, Expo City is rapidly emerging as a world-class destination for all who share our commitment of creating a more sustainable and prosperous future. We are proud to witness the opening of the China-UAE Economy and Trade Center, which is a significant milestone in the shared history of our two nations and an important symbol of our shared future vision.”

Already home to innovative Chinese companies, including Sinotrans and Shahin, the launch of Expo City’s new master plan in October has further accelerated interest from Chinese entities drawn by its proximity to Al Maktoum International Airport, Dubai Exhibition Centre and Jebel Ali Port – central to the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which aims to connect Asia with Africa and Europe via land and maritime networks to improve regional integration, increase trade and stimulate economic growth.

Reflecting Expo City’s appeal is the recent signing of an agreement between Expo City Dubai, real estate private equity firm Gaw Capital Partners and Lingang Group to study the creation of the Expo Life Science Park, while next month, Expo City will welcome more than 70 senior Chinese business leaders from the CKGSB CEO Program.

The visit will enable them to discover more about the city’s seamless business operations and collaborative ecosystem and its role as a hub for innovation and pioneering sustainable solutions and follows Expo City Dubai’s participation in the Dubai Business Forum – China, which highlighted opportunities in the emirate as a result of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

Spanning more than 4,000sqm, the Economy and Trade Exchange Center will also include the ‘Weaving a dream for thousands of years’ exhibition, which is now open to the public. Organised by the China Merchants Group and hosted by Sinotrans and Nanjing University of the Arts, the exhibition will enable visitors to discover the rich history of the Silk Road, the ancient network linking East with West; trace the origins of China and the UAE’s deep-rooted friendship; and explore the unlimited potential of future cooperation.

More information on the public exhibition, including opening hours and ticket prices, can be found at www.expocitydubai.com.

