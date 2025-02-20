Muscat – The OTE Group is excited to announce the lucky winners of the 'Win Big with Chevrolet' campaign, a thrilling opportunity for customers to win incredible rewards. Running from August 22 to September 30, 2024, this campaign allowed Chevrolet buyers to enter for a chance to win up to OMR 15,000 on selected models, enhancing their vehicle purchase experience with added excitement and value.

The campaign featured some of Chevrolet’s most popular models, including the Tahoe, Suburban, and Silverado, which are favourites among local customers. In addition, vehicles like the Captiva, Groove, and Blazer also generated increased interest from expatriates, thanks to Chevrolet's dedication to delivering value, performance, and innovation.

The Winners Are;

- Mohammed Said Hamed Al Shukaili – Grand Prize Winner of OMR 8,000

- Rashid Hamed Al Razaikei – Second Prize Winner of OMR 5,000

- Third Prize Winner – Name withheld on request

The 'Win Big with Chevrolet' campaign was designed not only to reward customers but also to increase brand visibility. The overwhelming response from both local and expat customers demonstrated the campaign's broad appeal, further strengthening engagement and making it an unforgettable experience for all participants.

A Senior Spokesperson at OTE Group said, “We are thrilled to announce the winners of the ‘Win Big with Chevrolet’ campaign. This initiative reflects our commitment to providing top-quality vehicles that offer both value and performance. We would like to thank our loyal customers for their continued support and look forward to bringing them even more exciting opportunities in the future.”

The success of the campaign is a testament to the trust placed in Chevrolet, further establishing our commitment to delivering vehicles that offer exceptional value, performance, and innovation tailored to meet the diverse needs of Oman’s community.

For more information on Chevrolet’s latest models and promotions, visit www.chevrolet.oteautos.com

About Chevrolet

Chevrolet, one of the world’s most iconic automotive brands, offers a wide range of reliable and performance-driven vehicles. Known for its innovation, quality, and outstanding value, Chevrolet has earned the trust of drivers worldwide. The brand's diverse lineup caters to a variety of lifestyles and preferences, offering a perfect blend of style, substance, and functionality.