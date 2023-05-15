United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Luxury hospitality group Cheval Collection is a leading provider of luxury-serviced apartments, including the recently launched Cheval Maison – The Palm Dubai. With a reputation for exceptional service, Cheval Collection is the go-to choice for discerning travellers seeking a unique and luxurious home-away-from-home.

Cheval Collection is at the forefront of the ever-changing landscape of travel trends that are transforming the way people explore the world. Emerging trends include; hyperlocal exploration, workcations, living like a local and modern luxury.

Recently, an evolving travel trend has been the rise of hyperlocal exploration. This trend is about immersing oneself in the local culture and discovering hidden gems that are often overlooked. Cheval Collection is committed to this trend and provides guests with unique and authentic experiences. Cheval Maison – The Palm Dubai is the perfect destination to escape the hustle and bustle of the city, and the property is within footsteps of Nakheel Mall, close to popular attraction The View, as well as the lively restaurants and scenic beaches for which the Palm Jumeirah is famed.

Workcations are on the rise, which combine work and leisure in a single trip. With the rise of remote work, many people are choosing to take extended trips that allow them to work from anywhere in the world. In order to cater to this group of travellers, Cheval Maison’s apartments are designed to provide a comfortable and productive workspace, with high-speed internet and modern amenities. The brand also offers flexible booking options, allowing guests to stay for as long as they need to complete their work projects.

With travellers seeking more than just a place to stay, but to experience the local culture, we are seeing the rise of the trend of living like a local. Cheval Maison provides an authentic experience as the brand offers a range of services that cater to the needs of its guests, from advising on local tours, to recommendations for the best restaurants and cafés in the area, and allowing guests to explore the local culture and immerse themselves in the surrounding community.

Cheval Collection's apartments are designed to provide the ultimate in luxury and comfort, with high-end amenities and personalised services. With modern luxury on the rise of a favourable trend, Cheval Collection is also well positioned to attract luxury seekers by offering a range of exclusive experiences, such as private dining, concierge services and personalised shopping, to provide guests with a truly unforgettable travel experience.

