The company’s recent London summit and roadshow reveal there is a strong two-way investment appetite between Dubai and the UK, showcasing innovation, social impact, and international growth

Dubai, UAE: Chestertons, the 220-year-old global property consultancy, recently convened its international network in London in June for a two-day showcase of cross-border opportunity, technological advancement, and real estate leadership. Bringing together partners, clients, and affiliates from around the world, the Chestertons Global London Summit and the London Roadshow offered a comprehensive view of the group’s global progress while reinforcing its unique role as a connector between the UK and Dubai property markets.

Championing Innovation

Held across two dynamic days in Mayfair on the 9th,10th and 11th of June, the dual events reflected the brand’s efforts to advance its global partnerships and facilitate impactful dialogue between investors and market experts. The Chestertons Global Summit served as a strategic platform for international affiliates to share updates, achievements, and future plans, while spotlighting key developments in the group’s innovation and impact agenda. Meanwhile, the London Roadshow, hosted by Chestertons MENA, focused on delivering high-value investment insights to high-net-worth clients and prospects interested in UAE's flourishing property market.

Chestertons’ Global Summit

At the heart of the Global Summit was Chestertons’ commitment to continuous innovation, highlighted by the announcement of two significant technology integrations. One of these, a newly announced partnership with Kendal, introduces an AI-driven WhatsApp integration on the Chestertons Global website—enabling 24/7 client engagement, instant responses to property inquiries, and more efficient lead conversion. Together, these platforms mark a pivotal moment in Chestertons’ digital evolution, enhancing client service while streamlining agent workflows.

“The Global Summit was an opportunity to align with our global partners and showcase our innovation, growth, and the value we deliver to clients across borders,” said Mohamed Mussa, Head of Chestertons Global. “With Dubai and London both representing key pillars in our network, this event enabled us to demonstrate how we’re actively bridging those markets for the benefit of our investors and clients.”

The London Roadshow

Running concurrently with the Summit in a separate room at the same venue, The London Roadshow was tailored to UK-based investors exploring opportunities in Dubai’s dynamic residential and commercial sectors. Sessions covered Dubai’s economic trajectory, the strength of its off-plan market, the advantages of the golden visa scheme, and holistic support services including banking, asset management, and long-term planning. Attendees also benefited from personalised consultations with Chestertons’ Dubai-based specialists to explore tailored investment strategies. Adding further depth to the event, key representatives from the Dubai office — Rahma Bacha (Director of Residential), Ziman Li (Property Consultant), and Marwan Tayara (Associate Director – Off Plan) — were in attendance, offering on-the-ground perspective and regional expertise.

According to Mania Merrikhi, Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director of Chestertons MENA, “There is a clear two-way appetite for investment between Dubai and London. UK-based investors are increasingly looking to Dubai for its strong rental yields, tax advantages, and growth potential, while we also see sustained interest from GCC investors in London's prime and super-prime sectors. Our role is to facilitate that flow of capital and provide clients with expert guidance and global insight.”

Chestertons’ Recent Initiatives

The Summit also highlighted Chestertons’ social impact commitments, with a dedicated session on the Chestertons Foundation and its ongoing support of the Sand Dams initiative in southeast Kenya. With a goal to raise £40,000 to build a new sand dam in Makueni County, the initiative aims to deliver year-round access to clean water for over 500 people, empowering communities with long-term resilience and security. The Foundation also encouraged attendees to get involved through donations, fundraising challenges, client-gifting campaigns, and social advocacy.

“As a brand with over two centuries of heritage, we know that our future depends on how well we adapt, connect, and lead,” added Mohamed Mussa. “Through our various efforts, we aim to build a future that reflects our values of trust, clarity, and global impact.”

Looking ahead, Chestertons will continue to deepen its presence across key global markets, champion innovation that enhances client experience, and foster cross-border investment flows that benefit both individuals and communities. With upcoming activations planned in the UAE, Europe, and the Caribbean, and a continued focus on digital transformation and sustainability, the momentum sparked in London marks only the beginning of an ambitious new chapter for Chestertons on the world stage.

About Chestertons

With a legacy spanning over 220 years, Chestertons is one of the world’s most established and respected real estate advisory firms. Founded in London in 1805 by Charles Chesterton, the company has built a reputation for trust, integrity, and expertise, offering tailored advice to clients across the globe. As a founding member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS), Chestertons combines its rich heritage with a forward-thinking approach, providing a full suite of services including residential and commercial brokerage, valuation and advisory, building consultancy, property management, and market research.

In the UAE, Chestertons has been active since 2008, with its regional headquarters now based in Marina Plaza, Dubai Marina. The firm is home to a dynamic team of over 90 experts who bring together international experience and local insight to support developers, investors, landlords, and occupiers. With a history of success built over generations, Chestertons delivers intelligent, personalised solutions that generate long-term value.