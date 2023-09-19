Manama: Chery has cemented its reputation as the leading Chinese automotive brand in Bahrain, coming top of a major study ranking new vehicle quality. The China Initial Quality Study (IQS) by J.D. Power named Chery the highest-ranked Chinese domestic brand, with its models earning top marks in the compact sedan and SUV categories, respectively.

The study, now in its 24th year, measures initial vehicle quality by examining problems experienced by new vehicle owners within the first two to six months of ownership. Overall initial quality is determined by problems cited per 100 vehicles, with a lower number of problems indicating higher quality.

The IQS assesses new vehicle quality by investigating issues in two categories: design-related problems and defects or malfunctions. It entails specific diagnostic queries encompassing 218 problem symptoms spanning nine categories: features/controls/displays, exterior, interior, infotainment system, seats, driving experience, driving assistance, powertrain, and climate.

Chery’s success in this study underscores its commitment to producing high-quality, innovative, and affordable vehicles that cater to a diverse range of consumers. Popular models in Bahrain, such as the Tiggo 8 Pro Max, Tiggo 8 Pro, Tiggo 7 Pro, Tiggo 4 Pro, and Arrizo 6 Pro, have consistently earned global recognition for their exceptional performance.