Dubai, UAE – The all-new 2024 TIGGO 8 PRO MAX was revealed recently, the mid-size SUV is built with Chery’s T1X platform which connected to internationally renowned supplier Bosch and Benteler. It is powered by a 2.0TGDI engine, which was awarded the title of "China Best Ten Engine". It can achieve outstanding performances with a maximum power of 254HP, a peak torque of 390N m, and ultra-low fuel consumption of 7.39L per 100km. Furthermore, with the 7DCT high-efficiency transmission, it can achieve the ultimate acceleration performance of only 7s in term of 0-100km acceleration.

The all-new model is set to be available in the United Arab Emirates in early 2024 as part of Chery's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional vehicles to the market. In an official statement, Chery commented, "The affinity for Chery vehicles among Middle East region consumers is growing, with recognition for the brand's futuristic design and technological advancements. The outlook for the Middle East market is highly promising."

In August, Chery secured the first-place position in the 2023 China Initial Quality Study (IQS) conducted by J.D. Power, a renowned institution for certifying cars. Chery proudly claimed the top spot among Chinese brands. In the recently released '2023 Automotive Performance, Execution, and Layout Study SM (APEAL),' also by J.D. Power, Chery's Tiggo 7 series and Tiggo 8 series products dominated their respective market segments, winning the titles for mid-sized economical SUV and mid-sized SUV.

Notably, TIGGO 8 PRO MAX is equipped with the new generation of intelligent 4WD system of electronic control - Chery's All Scene 4WD System of Intelligent Control, which provides 6 driving modes, including economical, ordinary, sports, mud, dessert, and snow, covering various travel scenarios, offering users the superb ability on getting out of tough road conditions with fast switching of 4WD.

As a flagship SUV product, TIGGO 8 PRO MAX brings ultimate safety assurance. In addition to adopting the high-strength steel accounting for more than 80%, and the use of Benteler ultra-high thermo-forming steel with yield strength ≥ 1500Mpa for improving the strength of the vehicle body comprehensively, TIGGO 8 PRO MAX is also equipped with Bosch ESP 9.3 body electronic stability system and pre-tensioned safety belt as standard configurations. Moreover, it is also equipped with ADAS system integrating 16 kinds of intelligent driving assistance functions, including adaptive cruise control (ACC), autonomous emergency braking (AEB), and lane keeping assistance (LKA), which not only facilitates the control of the vehicle, but also greatly improves the active and passive safety performance, thus bringing peace of mind to the driver.

About Chery

Kantar and Google jointly released the 2023 Chinese Global Brand Builders Top 50. Chery is the best Chinese global brand builder in cars and 14th in the overall list and its brand power has achieved strong growth. Since its establishment, Chery has implemented a globalisation strategy and has always adhered to technology-driven development, with the corporate vision of building an auto brand with international competitiveness and influence.

Relying on the continuous pursuit of technological innovation, Chery has become the first Chinese passenger car company to export complete vehicles, CKD parts, engines, manufacturing technology and equipment to the global market.

Through the implementation of product strategy, localisation strategy and talent strategy, Chery focuses on developing domestic and international markets, continuously deepens globalisation, and focuses on the brand core of green, technology, family and companionship. After 26 years of development, Chery’s sales and service network covers more than 80 countries and regions, and has more than 12 million users worldwide.

At the same time, Chery has carried out a variety of social contribution activities in the global market, involving green development, environmental protection, social welfare, personnel training and other fields, hoping to contribute to society through continuous efforts and provide better products for global consumers and service. For further information, please visit www.cheryuae.com or call Toll Free 800 CHERY.