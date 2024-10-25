Sanabel Modern Motors, the exclusive dealer for Chery Pro vehicles in Saudi Arabia and a subsidiary of Mohammed Yousuf Naghi Group, recently hosted a high-profile delegation from Chery International. The delegation included Mr. Tim Zhang, General Manager for the Middle East, and Mr. Seaton Lee, Deputy Country Director for Saudi Arabia. The visit underscored the long-term strategic partnership between Chery International and Sanabel Modern Motors, reinforcing the ongoing collaboration in sales, after-sales services, and future expansion.

The visit featured a detailed tour of Sanabel Modern Motors' showroom in Al Sulaymaniyah, alongside visits to the Automall center and the company’s headquarters in Jeddah. These visits aimed to strengthen the sustainable partnership between the two companies, which has seen significant growth over the past few years, with a focus on enhancing after-sales services, increasing sales, and expanding operations in the Kingdom.

Mr. Anees Jamjoom, Group Executive Vice President of Mohammed Yousuf Naghi Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the visit, stating: "We are committed to deepening our partnership with Chery International as we continue to reach new heights of growth and excellence in the Saudi market, particularly in the areas of sales and after-sales services."

Echoing this sentiment, Eng. Hesham Amer, General Manager of Sanabel Modern Motors, remarked: "We are actively investing in the improvement and expansion of our service centers, as well as in training our team to meet the growing demands of the market. Our goal is to offer an unparalleled customer experience in the automotive industry."

Eng. Ahmed Abdelfattah, After-Sales Director at Sanabel Modern Motors, also emphasized the company’s focus on after-sales excellence, stating: "We are committed to continuously evolving our after-sales network to provide a premium ownership experience to our customers across the Kingdom."

As part of its expansion efforts, the launch of the "We are Closer" platform marks a significant step in bringing the brand closer to its customers nationwide. This new initiative will see Sanabel Modern Motors and Chery increase their presence by opening more service centers, expanding the sales network, and enhancing staff development. These efforts are aimed at improving customer engagement with the brand and delivering an exceptional customer experience.

Mr. Tim Zhang, General Manager for the Middle East at Chery International, praised the partnership, stating: "We are proud of the robust and thriving collaboration we share with Sanabel Modern Motors and are excited about the shared successes we envision in the future."

About Sanabel Modern Motors

Sanabel Modern Motors, a subsidiary of Mohamed Yousuf Naghi, is the exclusive distributor of Chery Pro cars in Saudi Arabia. With extensive experience in car sales and maintenance, the company offers its services through a highly trained team of sales and after-sales professionals. Sanabel Modern Motors is dedicated to delivering the highest levels of customer service across all sales channels in the Kingdom, with a commitment to excellence, innovation, and enhancing customer satisfaction, providing the best car ownership experience in Saudi Arabia.

About Chery

Chery is a globally renowned automotive company known for its innovations and cutting-edge technologies. Established in 1997, Chery has grown to become one of the largest automotive companies in the world, with vehicles sold in more than 80 countries and over 11 million cars sold worldwide. In addition to manufacturing cars, Chery Group's diverse portfolio spans seven major industrial sectors, including aviation, shipping, and auto parts. Driven by its passion for design, advanced technologies, and stringent safety standards, Chery holds over 14,000 patents, solidifying its global leadership in innovation and engineering excellence.