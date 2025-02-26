Dubai, UAE: Building on their previous collaboration, Checkout.com and Mastercard will join forces to facilitate seamless money transfers for individuals and businesses in the UAE.

Leveraging Mastercard Move’s money movement solutions, Checkout.com will enable its customers to send funds directly to Mastercard cards in a fast, convenient, and secure way. The collaboration will facilitate a wide range of use cases, including insurance disbursements, wallet cashouts and refunds, offering more flexibility and speed to businesses and individuals.

CFI Financial Group, a global online trading provider, is among the first customers of Checkout.com to have adopted Mastercard Move capabilities.

“At Mastercard, we are dedicated to leading the digital transformation in the markets we serve, and our collaboration with Checkout.com is a significant step towards delivering innovative payment solutions for both consumers and businesses. Together we will set a new standard for payment technologies in the region, enabling faster, more secure payment flows that meet the evolving needs of our customers,” said Mete Guney, Executive Vice President, Commercial and New Payment Flows, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, Mastercard.

“Mastercard has long been a trusted partner in Checkout.com's mission to modernize the global payment ecosystem. We are excited to be the first acquirer to introduce the next phase of Mastercard Move, a tool that will enable us to further empower businesses with streamlined payment solutions, driving their performance. This partnership underscores our commitment to providing faster, more secure disbursements, helping businesses thrive in an ever-evolving digital landscape.” said Remo Giovanni Abbondandolo, General Manager, MENA, Checkout.com.

Mastercard Move, the technology company’s comprehensive portfolio of money movement capabilities, powers a variety of payment experiences, including person-to-person payments, business payments and disbursements. The portfolio’s reach spans 180 countries and over 150 currencies, with access to more than 95% of the world’s banked population.

About Checkout.com

Checkout.com processes payments for thousands of companies that shape the digital economy. Our global digital payments network supports over 145 currencies and delivers high-performance payment solutions across the world, processing billions of transactions annually.

With flexible and scalable technology, we help enterprise merchants boost acceptance rates, reduce processing costs, combat fraud, and turn payments into a major revenue driver.

Headquartered in London and with 16 offices worldwide, Checkout.com is trusted by leading brands such as Alshaya Group, Botim, Dyson, Hunger Station, Instashop, Qlub, Majid Al Futtaim, Netflix, SHEIN, Sony and Tamara.

About Mastercard

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we’re building a sustainable economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.