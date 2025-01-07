DUBAI, UAE — Global payment solutions provider Checkout.com, has entered a strategic partnership with noqodi, a payment gateway and financial service provider, to elevate the payment experience for businesses and consumers in the UAE.

As part of the collaboration, Checkout.com will integrate its cutting-edge payment technology with noqodi’s robust digital platform, offering seamless and secure payment solutions. The integration will streamline the payment process, reduce friction, and boost overall operational efficiency for merchants across various sectors. The partnership between noqodi and Checkout.com represents a significant step towards advancing digital payments in the UAE, supporting economic growth, and fostering a more seamless online payment experience.

End users of noqodi’s platform can now enjoy greater convenience with faster and smoother transaction processes, leading to quicker payment processing times. Additionally, Checkout.com's robust fraud prevention measures and secure payment protocols will ensure the protection of all financial information. Users will benefit from a wider range of payment methods, allowing them to choose the option that best suits their preferences and requirements. Furthermore, the enhanced reliability and efficiency of payments will strengthen trust in digital transactions.

Meanwhile, government entities and businesses using noqodi will gain access to Checkout.com’s extensive global network, empowering them with enhanced payment capabilities, including faster transaction processing and support for a wide range of payment methods across various sectors.

“At Checkout.com, we recognize the integral role of payments in powering performance and fuelling growth. By combining Checkout.com’s advanced technology with noqodi’s local expertise, we aim to equip businesses in the UAE with the essential tools to excel in the digital economy. This collaboration reflects our commitment to help businesses power their performance through payments and enhance the overall customer experience,” said Remo Giovanni Abbondandolo, General Manager for MENA at Checkout.com.

“At noqodi, we are committed to driving digital transformation for the UAE’s financial ecosystem in collaboration with industry leaders. Our partnership with Checkout.com underscores our dedication to providing innovative solutions that address the dynamic needs of businesses and consumers in the UAE. By integrating Checkout.com’s cutting-edge technology, we empower our customers to navigate payment processes with greater security, efficiency and reliability,” said Zahi Kallab, General Manager at noqodi.

About Checkout.com

Checkout.com processes payments for thousands of companies that shape the digital economy. Our global digital payments network supports over 145 currencies and delivers high-performance payment solutions across the world, processing billions of transactions annually. With flexible and scalable technology, we help enterprise merchants boost acceptance rates, reduce processing costs, combat fraud, and turn payments into a major revenue driver. Headquartered in London and with 16 offices worldwide, Checkout.com is trusted by leading brands, such as Alshaya Group, Botim, Dyson, Hunger Station, Instashop, Qlub, Majid Al Futtaim, Netflix, SHEIN, Sony, and Tamara.

About noqodi:

noqodi is a fintech company fully owned by emaratech and regulated by the UAE Central Bank. It is a powerful comprehensive payment solution built around fully digital account management, used to pay and also accept payments. Users can leverage any of our connected channels, including noqodi own wallet (stored value), credit card, bank transfer, direct online banking, or even kiosks and exchange houses, to top-up their wallet (e-cash).

noqodi empowers a wide number of government entities and private merchants, who benefit from a unique integration to offer their customers any of many payment options available, and who can leverage all value-added services through our web portal or mobile app.