​DUBAI, UAE: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading AI-powered, cloud-delivered cyber security platform provider, is excited to announce its participation at the Gulf Information Security Expo & Conference (GISEC) 2024, scheduled from April 23rd to April 25th, 2024, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

As cyber threats continue to evolve rapidly, the need for advanced cybersecurity solutions has never been more pressing. With the United Arab Emirates experiencing an average of 1,207 cyberattacks per organization each week over the last six months—surpassing the global average—Check Point Software is set to showcase its flagship Check Point Infinity Platform at GISEC 2024. This platform, which is at the forefront of AI-powered, cloud-delivered cybersecurity, has been specifically designed to meet the modern challenges of an evolving threat landscape, providing comprehensive protection, consolidated operations, and collaborative communication capabilities.

Visitors can explore these solutions at booth #C39 in Hall 7, where the following highlights will be featured:

Check Point Infinity Playblocks: Automatically triggers preventive actions upon detecting an attack, swiftly containing threats through a consolidated, cloud-based security platform.

Check Point Infinity AI Copilot: Enhances the efficiency of security teams by leveraging AI to automate complex tasks and deliver proactive security solutions.

Check Point UAE Infinity Portal: Tailored to meet the needs of organizations of all sizes while fully adhering to the UAE’s data privacy regulations.

Ram Narayanan, Country Manager at Check Point Software Technologies Middle East, commented, "Our participation at GISEC 2024 underscores our commitment to bolstering cybersecurity defenses in the region. The Check Point Infinity Platform, with its AI-powered threat prevention and cloud-delivered threat intelligence, is critical for organizations needing robust solutions to protect their assets. We look forward to engaging with customers and partners to discuss how these innovations can enhance cybersecurity resilience."

Additionally, at GISEC 2024, Check Point Software will focus on strengthening relationships with customers and partners. This commitment highlights the company's ongoing effort to provide advanced cybersecurity solutions in the region. Check Point Software is eager to meet with attendees, discuss their security challenges, and explore how it can help organizations enhance their defenses, prevent cyber-attacks, and protect their critical assets.

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading AI-powered, cloud-delivered cyber security platform provider protecting over 100,000 organizations worldwide. Check Point leverages the power of AI everywhere to enhance cyber security efficiency and accuracy through its Infinity Platform, with industry-leading catch rates enabling proactive threat anticipation and smarter, faster response times. The comprehensive platform includes cloud-delivered technologies consisting of Check Point Harmony to secure the workspace, Check Point CloudGuard to secure the cloud, Check Point Quantum to secure the network, and Check Point Infinity Core Services for collaborative security operations and services.

