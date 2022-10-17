Dubai, United Arab Emirates - UAE-headquartered, omnichannel ordering and data-driven marketing platform, ChatFood, is now a WhatsApp Solution Provider. This will enable ChatFood to provide a turnkey solution ahead of the 2022 Fifa World Cup to restaurants, bars, sports venues, and fan zones. This significant milestone will empower venues to use WhatsApp Business to attract customers, secure bookings, capture more revenue and engage with fans by leveraging off data-targeted communication.

Given the competitiveness of the event from an advertising perspective, ChatFood, has created a marketing toolkit for restaurants and bars to stand out from the competition and attract more customers to their venues using WhatsApp marketing powerful tools.

Participating venues will be able to start secure more table bookings with a personalized booking system integrated to WhatsApp, invite customers who opted in to games using WhatsApp, promote their World Cup packages, maximize revenue and gamify the fan experience during the games with time-limited promos for extra time or other key game moments through WhatsApp messages. After the game, venues can re-engage with these customers via WhatsApp by inviting them to the following games and collecting feedback.

Mimi, Head of Football Park Organization, the UAE’s most awaited Fan Zone located in DIFC, the heart of Dubai, explains, “When ChatFood approached us, we immediately saw the need that we had in the context of the World Cup. With ChatFood booking and digital ordering integrated with WhatsApp, we’re able to have one end to end solution to offer a personalized booking experience and delight our guests on site. This is every organizer's dream!”

With ChatFood’s solutions, restaurants can easily manage booking requests while providing a consistent level of service and allowing fans to order food and drinks without negatively impacting the game experience. All these initiatives pave the way for a more enjoyable and personalized customer experience and will be the perfect opportunity for venues to not miss out on operational optimizations, and capture missed revenue.

Previous World Cups have shown a 300% to 500% increase in business for the regional restaurants and hotels, so, with this year’s edition taking place in the area, GGC countries have a unique opportunity to capitalize on the World Cup. With limited hospitality capacity in Qatar, many fans and supporters are expected to set residence in Dubai, with companies like Emirates offering free shuttle commutes to World Cup stadiums for ticket holders. Games will also be held at GCC-friendly times, which means that more people will watch the games.

About Chatfood

ChatFood is an omnichannel ordering and data-driven marketing platform for leading hospitality brands. ChatFood’s mission is to empower hospitality businesses with the best technology to give their guests a seamless, personalized, and rewarding experience at every meal. This, in turn, ensures business owners get rewarded for their passion and hard work. ChatFood is an official META business partner with exclusive integrations on Instagram and WhatsApp. ChatFood integrates with 100+ POS partners and premium logistic solutions, serving over 5,000 venues and leading brands across the GCC. To learn more, visit chatfood.io.

