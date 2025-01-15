Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Chapman Freeborn has expanded its cargo operations in Saudi Arabia, having signed an agreement with AJEX Logistics Services, a Middle East-based company specialising in express distribution and shipping solutions.

The move by the global charterer comes as a strategic response to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 programme which aims to increase air freight capacity to 4.5 million tons per year.

“This collaboration aligns with our mission to provide world-class aviation services and reflects our dedication to supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030,” said Gerhard Coetzee, Vice President Cargo at Chapman Freeborn.

“Together, we will drive innovation and excellence in aviation and cargo operations, ensuring that our clients benefit from the best possible service.”

Chapman Freeborn’s increased service offering mirrors its commitment to the region, following significant investment in personnel throughout the last two years, including the appointment of Linas Dovydenas as President of IMEA (India, Middle East and Africa) in November.

Under the terms of the agreement the companies will collaborate to offer comprehensive airport ground and cargo handling, and management of special cargo projects.

“By combining our regional strengths with Chapman Freeborn’s extensive global network, we are committed to delivering enhanced aviation and cargo solutions that support the Kingdom’s ambitious growth objectives,” said Mohammed Albayati, Chief Executive Officer, AJEX Logistics Services.

Launched in 2016, Saudi Vision 2030, is an ambitious plan to diversify the Saudi economy and reduce its dependence on hydrocarbons.

Chapman Freeborn was awarded Air Charter Broker of the Year at the Payload Asia Awards last October in recognition of its role reinforcing supply chains’ resilience through time-critical deliveries and rapid response to humanitarian crises.

More at chapmanfreeborn.aero

-Ends-

About Chapman Freeborn

The Chapman Freeborn Group was established in the UK in 1973.

Chapman Freeborn offers specialist passenger services including private jet charters for executive travel and large aircraft for crew rotations and international group travel.

In addition to passenger services, Chapman Freeborn offers freight services, specialising in the charter and lease of aircraft for a wide-ranging customer base, including freight forwarders, multinational corporations, governments, humanitarian agencies, and a host of industries around the globe. It also provides on board courier services.

The company has offices worldwide including North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

Chapman Freeborn is part of the Avia Solutions Group family, the world’s largest ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance) provider, with a fleet of 213 aircraft. The group also provides a range of aviation services including MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul), pilot and crew training, ground handling, as well as a variety of associated services. Supported by 12,000 highly skilled aviation professionals, the group operates worldwide.

For more information, visit chapmanfreeborn.aero