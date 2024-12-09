Chapman Freeborn will mark its debut at MEBAA 2024, reinforcing its status as a key player in the Middle East's private aviation market and highlighting its future vision.

United Arab Emirates, Dubai – Chapman Freeborn, a global leader in private aviation solutions marks a milestone year with over 100% growth in its passenger footprint across the Middle East. A key component of this remarkable increase was an upsurge in demand from corporate travelers, particularly in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The region's thriving economy, coupled with the increasing popularity of luxury travel and seamless connectivity to global destinations, played a pivotal role in driving this growth.

With the optimism that such momentum will continue in 2025, this achievement underscores the company’s exceptional performance in 2024.

To further reinforce its position as a key player in the region’s private aviation market, Chapman Freeborn will be marking its debut participation at MEBAA 2024, representing a significant step in showcasing its achievements, capabilities, and sharing its vision for the dynamic private aviation market.

As the company celebrates record growth in passenger services and the expansion of its footprint in the Middle East, MEBAA provides the ideal platform for Chapman Freeborn to connect with key industry stakeholders, corporate decision-makers, and global business travelers.

“Participating in MEBAA 2024 is an important occasion for Chapman Freeborn,” said Claudia Krajhanzl, Vice President Passenger Charters for Chapman Freeborn IMEA. “As we celebrate our tremendous growth and reaffirm our commitment to regional expansion, the Middle East remains a cornerstone of our global strategy. This underpins our dedication to continue delivering unparalleled private aviation solutions that meet the evolving demands of our clients.”

Chapman Freeborn is committed to regional growth. The recent opening of its new office in Saudi Arabia, solidifies its commitment to the Middle East, which is experiencing rapid transformation in private and business aviation. As a cornerstone of its growth strategy, the Saudi office allows the company to connect closely with global business travelers, entrepreneurs, and corporations, offering tailored solutions that align with the Kingdom’s ambitious Vision 2030.

Commitment to sustainability

Chapman Freeborn emphasizes its commitment to sustainability, actively contributing to a greener future for the aviation industry. The company is exploring the integration of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and offering clients carbon offset programs to significantly reduce emissions. Tailored sustainability initiatives empower clients to track and minimize their carbon footprint while making eco-conscious travel decisions. In addition, Chapman Freeborn is embedding sustainable practices into its operations by optimizing flight routes, collaborating with environmentally responsible FBOs, and embracing innovations such as electric and hybrid-electric aircraft, which are poised to revolutionize short-haul flights. These efforts underscore the company’s dedication to aligning luxury travel with environmental responsibility.

About Chapman Freeborn Middle East

The Chapman Freeborn group was established in the UK in 1973. The company has offices worldwide including India, Middle East, Africa, North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. In the cargo market, Chapman Freeborn Airchartering specialises in the charter and lease of aircraft for a wide-ranging customer base, including freight forwarders, multinational corporations, governments, humanitarian agencies, and a host of industries around the globe. In addition to freight services, Chapman Freeborn offers specialist passenger services including private jet charters for executive travel and large aircraft for crew rotations and international group travel, as well as on board courier services. Chapman Freeborn is part of the Avia Solutions Group family, the world’s largest ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance) provider, with a fleet of 213 aircraft. The group also provides a range of aviation services including MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul), pilot and crew training, ground handling, as well as a variety of associated services. Supported by 12,000 highly skilled aviation professionals, the group operates worldwide.

For more information, please visit chapmanfreeborn.aero or contact us directly

Media Contact:

Nadene Kotze

Marketing Manager IMEA- Chapman Freeborn Aviation Services DMCC

Email: nadene.kotze@chapmanfreeborn.aero