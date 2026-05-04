Dubai, UAE: Changpeng Zhao ‘CZ’ steps into a new chapter today, bringing his personal story to the public through his first-ever book, Freedom of Money. Known for reshaping global access to digital assets, CZ shares the lessons, responsibilities, and defining moments behind that journey.

Marking a global first, CZ hosted the debut signing of Freedom of Money in the United Arab Emirates, his first public engagement for the book anywhere in the world.

The UAE has rapidly positioned itself as a global hub for financial and technological innovation, combining regulatory clarity, forward-looking leadership, and a uniquely diverse talent ecosystem. For CZ, this environment reflects not just opportunity, but alignment. It is a place where builders are supported, where dialogue between industry and regulators is active, and where the future of finance is being shaped.

That connection is not new. CZ has repeatedly expressed his respect for the UAE’s balanced approach, encouraging innovation while maintaining clear frameworks that prioritize user protection. Hosting this milestone moment in Dubai signals more than a launch; it reflects a continued and intentional relationship with a market he sees as foundational to the next phase of global financial evolution.

Freedom of Money moves beyond industry headlines. It is a personal account, one grounded in resilience, risk, and responsibility. Through it, CZ reflects on the realities of building at scale in an emerging sector, the pressures that come with influence, and the evolving role of leadership in shaping more inclusive systems. At its core, the book is about access, not just to financial tools, but to knowledge and opportunity.

This purpose extends beyond the page. All proceeds from Freedom of Money will be donated to charity, reinforcing a broader commitment to education and expanding access for future generations of builders around the world.

As the UAE continues to define itself as a global center for innovation, CZ’s engagement reflects ongoing confidence in the country’s trajectory and a sustained commitment to contributing to a more inclusive, responsible digital asset ecosystem from within the region.

Within Freedom of Money, CZ dedicates a chapter to his experience with the United Arab Emirates, offering a firsthand account of how the country shared a pivotal period in his journey. The chapter captures his early arrival in Dubai and interactions with government leadership, highlighting the speed, openness, and trust that defined his experience from securing a Golden Visa within days to engaging directly with policymakers on building a crypto regulatory framework. More than a personal milestone, the chapter positions the UAE as a jurisdiction that combines ambition with execution, reinforcing its role as a serious contender in shaping the future of global finance.

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