Al-Kharj, Saudi Arabia – Almajdouie Motors, the authorized dealer of Changan vehicles in Saudi Arabia, has announced the opening of its new branch in Al-Kharj through its authorized distributor, Locar Motors. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Mr. Yousuf Almajdouie, Chairman of Almajdouie Group, Mr. Yasser Shaheen, MD of Changan Almajdouie, and Mr. Sattam Al-Qahtani, General Manager of Locar Motors, reaffirming the company’s commitment to expanding its services and enhancing the customer experience. The Al-Kharj branch represents a strategic addition to Changan’s growing network in the Kingdom, which now includes 31 showrooms and 29 service centers.

The new 600-square-meter showroom is designed to provide exceptional customer experience, allowing visitors to explore the latest Changan models firsthand. Additionally, the branch features a fully integrated service center covering 740 square meters, along with a dedicated spare parts center to meet the needs of Changan vehicle owners in the region.

With the opening of this new branch in Al-Kharj, Changan has become even more accessible to its customers in the area through its authorized distributor, Locar Motors. Strategically located in Al-Nuzha District, Imam Abu Hanifa Street, Al-Kharj 16439, the facility ensures easy access to Changan’s latest models, comprehensive maintenance services, and genuine spare parts. This expansion enables Almajdouie to provide superior support to Changan owners in Al-Kharj and surrounding areas, ensuring a seamless and convenient experience from sales to after-sales services.

As the exclusive authorized dealer of Changan in Saudi Arabia, Almajdouie continues to strengthen its presence across the Kingdom through an extensive network of modern branches and authorized distributors. The company provides integrated sales, spare parts, and maintenance centers, all equipped with the latest technology and advanced service solutions.

The opening of the new Al-Kharj branch reflects Almajdouie’s commitment to expanding its service reach and providing a comprehensive customer experience, ensuring that Changan owners have easy access to the brand’s latest models, advanced maintenance solutions, and readily available spare parts. This expansion enhances Changan’s ability to meet the growing demand in the Saudi market and aligns with its vision of delivering cutting-edge vehicles supported by world-class services, embodying the highest standards of quality and innovation. It further cements Changan’s position as a preferred automotive brand for customers across the Kingdom.

About Changan Automobile:

It was founded in 1862, began its actual car production 35 years ago and its sales has been increasing year after year. Changan has been keen to enhance its technical capabilities and its models has become equipped with the various international specifications required after it developed its factories and research centers to keep pace with global markets. For its part, Changan Automobile intends to expand in the international markets after its great success in the Chinese market and the high quality of its production. One of the most important markets that it sought to enter is the Saudi market after its agreement with one of the largest and most experienced car dealerships, Almajdouie Motors Company, which has a network of branches covering all cities of Saudi Arabia in addition to various after-sales, maintenance and spare parts services centers.

