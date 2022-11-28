A premium residential development of luxury one and two-bedroom apartments and studio residences, located at the heart of JVC.

Apartments start at AED 470k for a studio, AED 770k for a one-bedroom apartment, and AED 1.17m for a two-bedroom apartment.

Dubai, UAE – Chaimaa Holding, a leading developer of high-end residential projects in Morocco and Dubai, officially launched its brand-new real estate development on Thursday, 24th November, at an exclusive launch event in the lavish Bulgari Yacht Club in Dubai.

THE SHAPE OF EXCLUSIVITY

Elegance by Chaimaa is a premium residential development comprising one and two-bedroom apartments and studio residences, located at the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). Offering captivating views of a sunlit courtyard and the vibrant surrounding neighbourhood, Elegance by Chaimaa Holding is designed to provide residents with an effortless lifestyle of endless possibilities.

Each luxurious living space epitomises elegance in every detail, with exquisite finishes, intuitive design, and ample space. Fitted out with premium European kitchen appliances and floor tiles, custom-made cabinetry, and stunning furnishings, these contemporary urban homes boast floor-to-ceiling windows, allowing natural light to illuminate every room.

JVC’S NEW ARCHITECTURAL ICON

A breath-taking piece of architectural beauty, Elegance by Chaimaa, with its uniquely undulating façade, takes pride of place amidst the urban charm of the JVC community. Lush vertical gardens with cascading plants, expansive open spaces, and an extensive array of exceptional, family-friendly amenities provide a truly special living experience for residents to enjoy.

“We are proud to continue writing our legacy here in Dubai with the launch of Elegance by Chaimaa. Developing Elegance has been a real passion project for our entire team – a truly luxurious residential development that offers residents a unique urban living experience in the heart of a vibrant community. In designing this project, we have placed a particular emphasis on creating dream homes to suit all types of modern lifestyles, from families to couples to young professionals,” said Abderrahmane El Alj, Chairman of Chaimaa Holding, Dubai Branch.

LUXURY URBAN LIVING

For those who love life away from the hustle and bustle, yet still want to live just minutes away from the best leisure, hospitality, and entertainment experiences Dubai has to offer, this residential haven is the perfect place to call home. From a private courtyard, fitness centre, steam and sauna room, and residents’ lounge, to a family pool, barbecue areas, indoor and outdoor children’s play areas, and more, Elegance by Chaimaa Holding is luxury urban living at its finest.

Whether it’s finding zen in the yoga pavilion, unwinding in the sunset lounge, taking a dip in the infinity pool and jacuzzi, or sipping a refreshing treat at the juice bar, Elegance by Chaimaa’s rooftop area has it all. And, what’s more, residents can also immerse themselves in an engaging and flourishing mix of bespoke experiential terraces.

OWN YOUR DREAM HOME

Buyers can choose the perfect home to suit their lifestyle:

Studio apartments: starting at AED 470,000

One-bedroom apartments: starting at AED 770,000

Two-bedroom apartments: starting at AED 1,170,000

Find out more at https://chaimaaholding.com/