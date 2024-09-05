Abu Dhabi – CFI Financial Group, the region’s leading online trading provider, is proud to announce the expansion of its UAE-regulated entity, CFI Financial Markets LLC (CFI UAE), into Abu Dhabi. This strategic move underscores CFI’s commitment to deepening its presence in the UAE and delivering exceptional trading services nationwide.

The Group’s UAE subsidiary, which operates under the prestigious Category One license granted by the UAE's Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), has been vital to its operations, ensuring clients benefit from secure, transparent, and high-standard financial services. The expansion into Abu Dhabi allows the Group to bring these trusted services closer to clients in the headquarters’ home capital, enhancing accessibility and support.

"Expanding into Abu Dhabi is a key milestone in our UAE growth strategy," said Hisham Mansour, Co-founder and Managing Director of CFI. "We are thrilled to be closer to the heart of the city and our valued client base in Abu Dhabi. This vibrant capital is a pivotal market for us and a hub of innovation and progress. This move allows us to serve our clients better while contributing to Abu Dhabi’s ongoing development as a regional leading financial and cultural center."

"Our presence in Abu Dhabi reinforces our dedication to the UAE’s economic growth and our role as a leader in the online trading services industry," said Jareer Hiary, CFI UAE’s CEO. "We are eager to play a more direct role in the capital’s development while continuing to offer our clients world-class trading conditions."

The expansion also aligns with CFI’s strategic partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi). Through this multi-year collaboration, CFI is set to sponsor a series of prestigious events throughout 2024 and 2025, further embedding the Group within Abu Dhabi’s dynamic cultural and economic landscape.

This expansion solidifies CFI’s leadership in the UAE, offering Abu Dhabi clients access to its robust local regulatory framework, innovative trading solutions, and extensive financial instruments—strengthening its already strong presence in Dubai. It also further cements CFI’s position as a key player in the region’s financial landscape.

About CFI:

CFI Financial Group is MENA's leading online trading broker with over 25 years of experience, boasting the highest number of regulated entities and regional offices, including key locations such as London, Dubai, Larnaca, Beirut, Amman, and Cairo. Specializing in online trading services across equities, currencies, and commodities, CFI offers highly competitive trading conditions, including zero-pip spreads and no commission fees. The company is a pioneer in AI-driven trading tools and applications. The group supports elite sports through partnerships with organizations like AC Milan and FIBA WASL. It proudly names Seven-Time Formula One™ World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton as their Global Brand Ambassador, reflecting a shared commitment to excellence and innovation. The group is also partnered with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), demonstrating its commitment to promoting local culture and fostering community engagement. The group actively participates in various Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives in the communities where it operates.