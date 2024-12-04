Dubai, United Arab Emirates – CFI Financial Group, a globally recognized leader in online trading services, proudly announces the commencement of operations in South Africa. This pivotal step reflects CFI’s commitment to bringing its world-class trading services to the African continent, reinforcing its mission to empower traders and investors worldwide with innovative, secure and transparent online trading solutions.

Following the successful acquisition of a Category 1 Financial Service Provider (FSP) license from the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) earlier this year, CFI Financial (PTY) LTD, the Group’s South African subsidiary, is now fully operational, providing South African traders with advanced trading technology and a comprehensive suite of financial products.

CFI is delighted to announce a key leadership appointment for its South African operations: Zihaad Israfil as Chief Executive Officer of CFI South Africa. With nearly 20 years of experience in the financial markets, Zihaad brings extensive expertise in leadership, sales, and trading. His proven track record in building high-performing teams and driving growth positions him as a transformative leader for CFI’s expansion in South Africa.

“Our entry into South Africa represents a significant milestone in CFI’s strategic vision for global growth,” said Hisham Mansour, Co-Founder and Managing Director of CFI Financial Group. “We are pleased to have Zihaad Israfil lead this initiative. His deep understanding of the trading landscape and his dynamic leadership will ensure our success in this important market.”

Zihaad Israfil added, “I am honored to join CFI and lead its South African operations. CFI’s commitment to excellence and innovation resonates deeply with the growing financial community in South Africa. I look forward to driving CFI’s mission of empowering traders through exceptional services and cutting-edge solutions.”

CFI South Africa operates from Claremont in Cape Town, designed to support the delivery of premium trading services. The launch marks a continuation of CFI’s efforts to deepen its footprint across Africa, building on its latest global expansions in Azerbaijan, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, and Palestine. As the continent’s leading hub for online trading, South Africa offers an ideal platform for CFI to solidify its position as a market leader. This expansion underscores CFI’s strategic vision to grow its global footprint and empower traders in every market it serves.

About CFI:

CFI Financial Group is MENA's leading online trading broker with over 25 years of experience, boasting the highest number of regulated entities and regional offices, including key locations such as London, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Cape Town, Baku, Larnaca, Beirut, Amman, and Cairo. Specializing in online trading services across equities, currencies, and commodities, CFI offers highly competitive trading conditions, including zero-pip spreads and no commission fees. The company is a pioneer in AI-driven trading tools and applications. The group supports elite sports through partnerships with organizations like AC Milan and FIBA WASL. It proudly names Seven-Time Formula One™ World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton as their Global Brand Ambassador, reflecting a shared commitment to excellence and innovation. The group is also partnered with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), demonstrating its commitment to promoting local culture and fostering community engagement. The group actively participates in various Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives in the communities where it operates.