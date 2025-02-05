Dubai, UAE – CFI Financial Group, a leading global online trading provider, has concluded 2024 with record-breaking achievements, reinforcing its status as one of the fastest-growing online trading providers worldwide. With an all-time high in trading volumes, exponential growth in active clients and significant global expansion, CFI has set new industry benchmarks, solidifying its position as a dominant force in online trading.

Q4 2024: A Historic Finish to a Landmark Year

Unprecedented Trading Volume: In Q4 2024, CFI shattered previous records, surpassing $1.12 trillion in trading volume, exceeding Q3’s $1.03 trillion. This milestone brings H2 2024’s total to a staggering $2.15 trillion, reflecting a 142% year-over-year increase from H2 2023.

Surging Client Activity: Q4 saw a 27% increase from Q3 in active clients. New clients continued their rapid ascent, reinforcing CFI’s commitment to providing accessible and efficient trading solutions.

Soaring Client Deposits & Transactions: Q4 saw a 39% increase in client funding, following a 31% jump in Q3, reflecting growing confidence in CFI’s offerings.

Strategic Expansion & Leadership Reinforcement in Q4

CFI’s relentless pursuit of global growth and leadership reinforcement was evident in Q4 with key expansions and executive appointments, including:

Launch of CFI Financial Investment Company in Azerbaijan, marking the firm’s first licensed local presence in the region, with Ilgar Rustambayli appointed as CEO.

Commencement of operations in South Africa, furthering CFI’s reach across continents, with Zihaad Israfil named CEO.

Opening of CFI’s third UAE office in Sharjah following its second one in Abu Dhabi, strengthening the company’s regional presence and accessibility.

Introduction of the CFI Rewards Program, offering exclusive incentives such as VIP experiences at global sporting events and unique client engagement opportunities.

Appointment of Ahmad Khatib as Chief Business Development Officer and Ziad Melhem as Chief Marketing Officer, further strengthening CFI’s leadership team and positioning the company for continued strategic growth.

Industry-Leading Partnerships & Brand Expansion

Official Online Trading Partner of MI Cape Town, connecting with cricket’s massive 2.5 billion-strong global audience.

Exclusive “CFI Driven by Success” Celebration at Dubai’s Museum of the Future, featuring Global Brand Ambassador and seven-time Formula 1™ World Champion Lewis Hamilton.

Launch of the “Trading Transparency+” Program, an initiative dedicated to market education, trading realities and risk awareness, reinforcing CFI’s commitment to responsible trading.

2024: A Year of Unparalleled Success & Growth

Total annual trading volume exceeding previous records, cementing CFI as an industry leader.

A 120% year-over-year increase in new clients, reflecting traders and investors solid demand for the company’s services.

Expansion into new markets, solidifying CFI’s international footprint and reputation as a top-tier financial institution.

Technological advancements, including AI-driven trading tools and seamless platform integrations, enhancing the overall trading experience.

New Global Brand Ambassador Lewis Hamilton, Seven-Time Formula 1 ™ World Champion, aligning with the group’s unwavering pursuit of excellence, innovation and advocacy for diversity and inclusion.

World Champion, aligning with the group’s unwavering pursuit of excellence, innovation and advocacy for diversity and inclusion. Strategic Regional Partnerships with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, including extended collaborations with NBA Abu Dhabi Games and UFC 308, as well as partnerships with FIBA WASL, the Khaleeji Zain 2024 GCC Cup and many more.

Looking Ahead to 2025

Building on this extraordinary year, CFI remains committed to sustained growth, technological innovation and expanding its reach in key markets. With new initiatives in the pipeline, CFI is poised to redefine excellence in the online trading industry in 2025 and beyond.

About CFI:

CFI Financial Group, established in 1998, is MENA's leading online trading broker with over 25 years of experience. Operating from key locations like London, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Cape Town, Baku, Beirut, Amman and Cairo, CFI provides seamless access to both global and local markets. Offering diverse trading options across equities, currencies, commodities and more, CFI delivers superior conditions, including zero-pip spreads, no commission fees and ultra-fast execution.

The company is a leader in AI-driven tools, offering intuitive and advanced solutions for traders of all experience levels. CFI fosters financial literacy through multilingual educational content and inspires excellence through partnerships with global icons like AC Milan, FIBA WASL and MI Cape Town cricket team, as well as the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi. With Seven-Time Formula One™ World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton as Global Brand Ambassador, CFI reflects a shared commitment to innovation and success while supporting cultural and community initiatives worldwide.

For more information: www.cfi.trade

