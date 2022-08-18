Dubai: CEQUENS is proud to announce their recognition as Meta Business Partners.



The Meta Business Partner badge is awarded to companies who meet the highest standards of performance and service, and is a true testament to CEQUENS’ business strength and accomplishments.



This recognition will further expand the companies’ reach to new clients and businesses, while enabling the company to access a slew of sought-after tools, training, and support, in addition to securing a listing on the prestigious Meta Business Partner directory.



The badge highlights CEQUENS’ ongoing commitment to adopt best practices for placement adoption.



On this occasion, CEO & Founder Karim Khorshed of CEQUENS shared, “We are proud to develop and evolve alongside Meta. As a Meta Business Partner, CEQUENS will be able to help more businesses elevate their marketing objectives and strategies, while enjoying the combined support of our company and Meta, with the overall aim of enhancing CX and positively impacting their ROI.”



The Meta Business Partner program assess qualifying placements as well as compliance with Meta’s Ads Policy. Badge earners in turn are provided with increased visibility, credibility, and assets.

About CEQUENS:

Powered by innovation and guided by a cloud-first and mobile-first approach, CEQUENS is a global cloud communication service provider that enables governments, enterprises, and developers to communicate with their customer base worldwide.

Offering a slew of cutting-edge, highly integrable multi-channel, CPaaS solutions and APIs, including SMS, WhatsApp Business API, Google RCS, Apple Business Chat, Web Widget, MS Teams Phone, Instagram Messaging, and Facebook Messenger, as well as a SaaS suite for user authentication, multi-chat engagement, and campaign management, CEQUENS empowers businesses across the board to redefine the customer journey.

With over a decade of experience, and celebrated as industry leaders in several continents, CEQUENS has helped 1000+ businesses around the world transform the way they do business in over 100 countries, across 900+ route alternatives, with its award-winning business solutions.

Lead by CEO Karim Khorshed and Chief Research & Innovation Officer Ahmed Shabrawy, CEQUENS currently boasts a team of over 200 employees working in the company’s global network of offices located in Cairo, Dubai (HQ), Riyadh, London, Casablanca, and Islamabad.



Recognitions and Awards:

• CEQUENS named as “Most Innovative Communication Platform”, International Finance Magazine Technology Awards, 2020

• CEQUENS named as the winner of the “Excellence in Messaging Partner”, FINSEC 2018 Awards

• GSMA Associate Member

• ISO 27001 Certified

• PCI-DSS Certified

• Endeavour Entrepreneur

About the Meta Business Partners program:

Click here for more information on the Meta Business Partners program visit https://www.facebook.com/business/marketing-partners/become-a-partner.

