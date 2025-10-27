API security leader formalizes partner program with structured tiers, enhanced enablement, and profitability incentives as company transitions from channel-first to channel-only model.

DUBAI, UAE – Cequence Security, a pioneer in application and API security, today officially announced the expansion and formalization of its Partner Program, reinforcing the company’s commitment to a channel-only business model. With 74% of net-new revenue already flowing through partnerships, Cequence stands among the few API Security and Bot Management companies fully committed to a channel-only approach, demonstrating partner dedication in the cybersecurity industry.

As API attacks continue to rise as the primary attack vector against enterprises, Cequence's enhanced Partner Program addresses three critical customer challenges through its trusted ecosystem of security experts. The program tackles API security complexity by ensuring specialized partners deliver Cequence's Unified API Protection platform, addresses limited in-house expertise by providing customers access to managed services comprised of trusted advisors and turnkey solutions, and eliminates fragmented security approaches by consolidating capabilities into a single unified platform.

"We are dedicated to a channel strategy that delivers value for all stakeholders, ensuring that vendors, partners, and customers can succeed together," said Sydney Weber, Director of Channel Sales, Cequence Security. "We are excited to formally launch the Cequence Partner Program and strengthen our channel-only approach. This program reflects our commitment to empowering partners with the tools, enablement, and incentives they need to lead in application, API, and AI security while driving growth for both Cequence and our partners."

The enhanced Partner Program is built on three core pillars designed to maximize partner success and profitability:

Deal Registration & Protection: Clear rules of engagement with comprehensive deal protection and margin assurance ensure partners can confidently invest in Cequence opportunities.

Partner Portal & Enablement: Instant access to training modules, datasheets, marketing resources, and certifications.

Incentives & Growth Programs: Access to SPIF programs, margin protection, and co-marketing support – making it easier to ensure partners are rewarded and enabled for success.

The program features structured tiers, with strategic partners receiving enhanced go-to-market collaboration while authorized partners gain access to comprehensive enablement and deal protection. This tiered approach ensures that all partners receive appropriate support based on their engagement level and market presence.

Cequence's partner ecosystem has demonstrated remarkable momentum, with the current network including 20 authorized partners and two additional strategic partnerships currently in onboarding. Top strategic partners include Defy Security and GuidePoint Security, who have been instrumental in driving the program's success.

The company's unique channel-first approach positions it distinctively in the API security market, where most cybersecurity vendors still lead with direct sales models. Partners gain access to one of the fastest-growing segments in cybersecurity while benefiting from structured enablement, deal protection, and profitability incentives not typically found in competitor programs.

Cequence Security's commitment to its channel ecosystem is supported by strong alignment across the organization, from executives to sales and enablement teams. Through structured partner programs, dedicated enablement, and strategic incentives, Cequence has built a high-performing partner network driving strong pipeline growth and accelerating deal velocity. With 74% of net-new revenue already flowing through partners, the Cequence Partner Program has quickly become a growth engine in one of the fastest-growing areas of cybersecurity.

Organizations interested in joining the Cequence Partner Program can learn more and apply at https://www.cequence.ai/channel-partners-and-systems-integrators/.

About Cequence Security

Cequence is a pioneer in API security and bot management, making the applications and APIs that organizations depend on AI-ready while protecting them from attacks, business logic abuse, and fraud. Our unique solutions unlock the promise of agentic AI productivity while providing real-time security against increasingly subtle and sophisticated threats. Cequence delivers value in minutes rather than days or weeks with a highly scalable no-code, no-risk approach. Trusted by the largest and most demanding private and public sector organizations, Cequence protects more than 10 billion daily API interactions and 4 billion user accounts. To learn more, visit www.cequence.ai.

