Abu Dhabi, UAE: Intensifying their efforts to equip the grassroots workforce with financial literacy; Century Financial, the region’s leading investment services firm, entered an MOU with the Abu Dhabi School of Management (ADSM) ensuring future engagement. Along with the United Nations PRME Middle East chapter, the collaboration recently hosted an event in Abu Dhabi with 50+ companies. While the partnership has been formalized to empower blue-collar workers with financial literacy and independence; a clear roadmap has been proposed to establish sustainable and impactful initiatives across the UAE.

Mapping newer emirates, Century Financials’ flagship campaign expanded from Dubai to Abu Dhabi highlighting financial literacy as an essential life skill. With a renewed focus on 'field staff' as a term for blue-collar workers, the campaign aims to empower individuals by streamlining pathways to economic goals and long-term stability.

In a statement, Sameera Fernandes, Chief Sustainability Officer and Board Member of Century Financial, said, “The 'Financial Freedom for All' campaign goes beyond promoting financial literacy—it aims to equip field staff with the resources needed to reach their personal and professional goals. Through partnerships with industry leaders, academic institutions, and government bodies, we are fostering a sustainable ecosystem for growth and lasting impact. The enthusiasm from companies across the UAE underscores a growing awareness of this essential issue, and we are optimistic that, together, we can drive meaningful, lasting change.”

The recent engagement program marked an important milestone for the initiative, featuring quarterly thought leadership sessions, collaborative forums, and knowledge-sharing workshops across Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Century Financial plans to expand the campaign’s reach to Ras Al Khaimah in 2025, continuing its mission to uplift and educate labor communities across the UAE. Contributing to the country’s digital revolution and reckoning the need to integrate technology to facilitate better reach and outcome, an AI-powered chatbot was also unveiled at the event.

Dr. Tayeb Kamali, Chairman of the Board, Abu Dhabi School of Management, emphasized the importance of the initiative, stating, “This campaign is timely and necessary, particularly given the importance of supporting blue collars workers with their long term financial security planning. ADSM is committed to taking the lead in organizing regular thought leadership sessions to foster dialogue, innovation, and action around financial empowerment.”

Highlighting the collaborative efforts, he further added; “Our partnership with Century Financial is designed to deliver three main benefits to the working class: firstly, it will enhance financial literacy and independence among workers; secondly, it will strengthen social inclusion by creating a more equitable environment; and thirdly, it will contribute to overall economic resilience by empowering individuals to make informed financial decisions.”

Based on the philosophy of Kaizen—continuous improvement through small, steady steps; the campaign will continue the engagement sessions across four labor camps with 20,000 workers. The collaboration is focused on setting up a steering group of key stakeholders, who will meet regularly for roundtable discussions to ensure continued progress.

Interactive skits at labor camps are in the pipeline to ensure enhanced engagement and communication of key messages. Panshul Sharma of Token Academy has joined the efforts as one of the standout collaborations in this initiative. With multilingual content in 108 languages, the team is set to develop invaluable educational resources for deeper reach.

The campaign has also garnered support and keen interest from major UAE companies, including Aldar, Farnek, Imdaad, Transguard, Emirates, Al Futtaim, and Chalhoub Group, who will actively contribute to the upcoming initiatives.

